16 pictures of bedroom designs you'll love

Izelle du Pisanie
House Abo , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Today we want to dedicate some time in looking at that very special and intimate room of the house, which is none other than the bedroom. We all know this space to be the ultimate retreat of the home, the one area where you can seclude yourself, get away from the hustle and bustle of every day, and remove yourself from the more social spaces of the house, when you need to. On the other hand, the bedroom is also a sensual space, designed for romance and endeavours of desire. 

Whichever side of the bedroom you are in need of on any given day, it needs to be a space that is serene and comforting, a place that inspires both relaxation and sensuality. This can be a difficult atmosphere to achieve, and often times expert advice is required. Fear not, however, as we present you with 16 pictures of exquisite bedroom designs for any taste and which is bound to be loved by all. Let's take a look…

1. A cream paradise

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

This bedroom in off-whites and cream colours is simply a serene dream.

2. Futuristic comfort

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This spacious example makes use of geometric shapes and LED lighting to give a futuristic look that is both sensual and relaxing.

3. Natural connection

House Abo , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Abo

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This room opens up to a tranquil courtyard, and is a perfect connection to nature.

4. Grey and modern

House Boz , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Boz

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This monochromatic bedroom design is supremely modern yet still stylish and comfortable.

5. White background

Remodelação Apartamento Principe Real, Projectos Arquitectura & 3D
Projectos Arquitectura &amp; 3D

Projectos Arquitectura & 3D
Projectos Arquitectura &amp; 3D
Projectos Arquitectura & 3D

The white walls, celing and even furniture in this bedroom makes it feel large and open, like a blank canvas to fill with whatever you are feeling at the moment.

6. Panoramic views

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This luxurious bedroom offers a view of the lake on which it is based, ensuring relaxing scenery at any time of day.

7. All white

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

As opposed to number 5, this bedroom is entirely white, including the bedding. This creates and uplifting and refressing space.

8. Personal touches

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

To make your bedroom feel more at home, you can also add more personal features, like this vintage composite display.

9. Zen heaven

Loft do casal - Small loft for two., Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger

Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger

Simple and streamlined, this meditative bedroom space will inspire tranquility. 

10. Modern and minimalist

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

Utterly modern in character, this minimalist design is very trendy at the moment and will inpire creativity in its inhabitants.

11. Rustic touches

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding a rustic twist can make a modern bedroom feel more homey.

12. Luxurious textiles

Main Bedroom Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors

Main Bedroom

Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors

One sure way of turning your bedroom into a sensual dream is to make use of lush and rich textiles.

13. Bohemian influences

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Let The Light In

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Here we can see how the often impresonal image of modern design is softened with some Bohemian elements, such as the Persian rug and soft textiles on the bed. 

15. Simplicity reigns

Mian Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Mian Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

When you want a simplistic design for your bedroom, make sure to use warm colours and rich materials to soften the space, as seen in this image.

16. The view as focus

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

With luxurious materials and a simple design, this bedroom ensures you will want to stay in bed all day and appreciate the view outside. 

Now that you are sure to have the bedroom sorted, take a look at these: 15 beautiful bathrooms with ideas that are easy to copy!

25 beautiful and easy to copy ideas for your wardrobe
Which was your favourite?

