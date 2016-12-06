16 pictures of bedroom designs you'll love

Today we want to dedicate some time in looking at that very special and intimate room of the house, which is none other than the bedroom. We all know this space to be the ultimate retreat of the home, the one area where you can seclude yourself, get away from the hustle and bustle of every day, and remove yourself from the more social spaces of the house, when you need to. On the other hand, the bedroom is also a sensual space, designed for romance and endeavours of desire.

Whichever side of the bedroom you are in need of on any given day, it needs to be a space that is serene and comforting, a place that inspires both relaxation and sensuality. This can be a difficult atmosphere to achieve, and often times expert advice is required. Fear not, however, as we present you with 16 pictures of exquisite bedroom designs for any taste and which is bound to be loved by all. Let's take a look…