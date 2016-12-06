16 pictures of bedroom designs you'll love

Today we want to dedicate some time in looking at that very special and intimate room of the house, which is none other than the bedroom. We all know this space to be the ultimate retreat of the home, the one area where you can seclude yourself, get away from the hustle and bustle of every day, and remove yourself from the more social spaces of the house, when you need to. On the other hand, the bedroom is also a sensual space, designed for romance and endeavours of desire.
Whichever side of the bedroom you are in need of on any given day, it needs to be a space that is serene and comforting, a place that inspires both relaxation and sensuality. This can be a difficult atmosphere to achieve, and often times expert advice is required. Fear not, however, as we present you with 16 pictures of exquisite bedroom designs for any taste and which is bound to be loved by all. Let's take a look…
This bedroom in off-whites and cream colours is simply a serene dream.
This spacious example makes use of geometric shapes and LED lighting to give a futuristic look that is both sensual and relaxing.
This room opens up to a tranquil courtyard, and is a perfect connection to nature.
This monochromatic bedroom design is supremely modern yet still stylish and comfortable.
The white walls, celing and even furniture in this bedroom makes it feel large and open, like a blank canvas to fill with whatever you are feeling at the moment.
This luxurious bedroom offers a view of the lake on which it is based, ensuring relaxing scenery at any time of day.
As opposed to number 5, this bedroom is entirely white, including the bedding. This creates and uplifting and refressing space.
To make your bedroom feel more at home, you can also add more personal features, like this vintage composite display.
Simple and streamlined, this meditative bedroom space will inspire tranquility.
Utterly modern in character, this minimalist design is very trendy at the moment and will inpire creativity in its inhabitants.
One sure way of turning your bedroom into a sensual dream is to make use of lush and rich textiles.
Here we can see how the often impresonal image of modern design is softened with some Bohemian elements, such as the Persian rug and soft textiles on the bed.
When you want a simplistic design for your bedroom, make sure to use warm colours and rich materials to soften the space, as seen in this image.
With luxurious materials and a simple design, this bedroom ensures you will want to stay in bed all day and appreciate the view outside.
