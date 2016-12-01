Your browser is out-of-date.

The 11 most beautiful bedrooms in all of South Africa

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Today we would like to take you on a virtual tour of some of the most amazing bedrooms we've ever seen. When you take a look at the 11 rooms we have lined up for you here today, we wouldn't be surprised if you're left with a feeling of awe. We sure were, and could not believe our eyes when we saw the luxury, style and comfort that these bedrooms had to offer. The best part of it all? All of these bedrooms come from homes found right here in South Africa! That's right, all of these spectacular bedrooms on our list today are proudly South African designs. 

We invite you to join us now to take a look at these bedrooms which display the best of South African interior design, which is sure to inspire you to perk up your own. Once you know where the bar has been set for the most beautiful South African bedrooms, you can start to plan your own. Let's go!

1. Soft and inviting

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Doesn't the sight of this bedroom just make you want to cuddle up in bed with a book?! The soft materials and neutral colours used hereworks very well with the open design of the house, and creates an absolutely welcoming atmosphere. 

2. Geometry and light

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This bedroom boasts a geometric design on the wall coupled with LED lighting, and the result is beautiful. The huge bed is the only thing really needed in addition to the amazing background.

3. Dark and broody

House Boz , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Boz

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Next up, we have a bedroom that is toned-down and romantic. The dark colours and rich textures creates a sophisticated atmosphere. 

4. Organic forms

Glass House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Glass House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This bedroom makes uses of light and natural colours that is serene. In addition, the organic forms uplifts the atmosphere.

5. Modern chic

House Sed , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sed

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This bedroom hosts a hardwood floor and navy blue upholstery for a modern chic look.

6. Unbelievable views

House Tat , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Tat

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

The open nature of this bedroom onto the balcony makes you want to stay in bed all day!

7. Minimalist greys

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sar

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

The streamlined furnishings of this bedroom with different shades of grey is the perfect combination. 

8. Simplicity

House The , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House The

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Although this room is simple and streamlined, its elegance is undeniable.  

9. Subtle colours

House Fern , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Fern

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

The subtle tones of purple renders this bedroom simply beautiful.

10. Fresh green

House Mosi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Mosi

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

The sophisticated foundations of this bedroom is complimented by pops of green colour.

11. Distinct lines

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Blair Atholl

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

We can see strong lines in this bedroom, both in the materials and specific decorations.

These amazing South African bedrooms are sure inspiring. Now, take a look at these: 19 beds that are so beautiful you'd want to sleep in them right now!

Which was your favourite?

