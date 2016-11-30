How to choose and build the perfect headboard for your bedroom

A headboard can make or break the entire interior design scheme of a bedroom. If you want to augment the feeling of your bedroom, the headboard is a small element that can make a big difference. If you pick out a headboard in consideration of the style you're trying to create in your bedroom, you are sure to increase the aesthetic value of the space.
Although headboards were originally invented to isolate sleepers from cold in poorly insulated buildings, their function in our contemporary life is almost entirely aesthetic. This does not lower the headboard's value, however, as it is an important addition to a room's decor.
Today we will look at considerations to take into account when choosing the perfect headboard for your bedroom, and even building your own! Let's take a look…
Before you even get close to deciding on what headboard you'd like for your bedroom, you have to make sure it suits the overall style of your room and house. In order to do this, you first have to decide on the interior design scheme of your bedroom, of course. You're not going to look for a rustic headboard when you have a modern, minimalist style bedroom, are you? Therefore, it is essential to start planning your headboard choices when you plan the layout and design of your room itself. If you choose a style you are happy with for your room, a suitable headboard will inevitably also be your first choice.
This is, unfortunately, the golden thread that runs through any interior design project, or any project, for that matter. We have to consider our budget before we can start designing our bedroom, and consequently, before we can choose a suitable headboard. Even if you decide to make your very own headboard from scratch (see step 6), you must consider how much money you have available to make it happen. Do not despair, however, since knowing your financial limitations will actually help you buy better and get more rather than making poorly considered decisions.
Naturally, you also want a headboard that is suited to the dimensions of your bedroom. You wouldn't want a headboard that either seems too small to be noticeable, or so large that it pushes back the walls of the room.
Firstly, you have to consider your bedroom's ceiling height. If you have a quite compressed room, your headboard would have to be rather small or petite, as not to impose on the visual space. If you have tall ceilings, however, you can go ahead and cover the wall with your headboard.
When it comes to choosing the materials for your headboard, there are a plethora at your disposal. Different materials will have different effects, however, and you will have to consider which would be most suited to your style.
Soft materials and upholstered headboards will add a gentle edge to your bedroom. You can achieve different styles with upholstered headboards, but the result will always be luxurious and comfortable.
Hard materials will introduce bolder lines and a more masculine appearance. Metal will produce a chic and urban atmosphere.
Although there are a multitude of practical considerations to take into account when it comes to choosing your headboard, you should never forget about the role and importance of creativity. There are no rules for what you should use as material for your headboard, and you can let your imagination run wild.
Of course, you need to make sure that the material of your choice is safe for use and will still be functional as well. The headboard can also still be more than just decorative, since it can sometimes act as room divider or as a bookshelf. Let your creative side reign with multiple functions.
Now, if you have exactly the headboard you want in mind and you're ready to install it in your bedroom, you may want to take the DIY approach and build one yourself. This is a creative and economic option that will bring many benefits. It's also not as difficult as you might think. Here are a few simple steps to get you your own headboard in no time:
1. Cut a piece of plywood according to the desired dimensions of your headboard
2. Cut a piece of foam and a piece of batting according to the dimensions of your plywood
3. Glue the foam to the plywood (spray glue works very well for this), and centre the batting on the foam
4. Cover the ensemble with your chosen fabric, making sure that it overlaps to the back on all sides
5. Pull the fabric taut and affix to the headboard with a staple gun
6. For an extra touch, you can add a border of nailheads on the right side.
Attach the headboard to your wall or leave it as free-standing and voila, you have your very own headboard made to your particular taste. Enjoy!
