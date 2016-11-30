How to choose and build the perfect headboard for your bedroom

A headboard can make or break the entire interior design scheme of a bedroom. If you want to augment the feeling of your bedroom, the headboard is a small element that can make a big difference. If you pick out a headboard in consideration of the style you're trying to create in your bedroom, you are sure to increase the aesthetic value of the space.

Although headboards were originally invented to isolate sleepers from cold in poorly insulated buildings, their function in our contemporary life is almost entirely aesthetic. This does not lower the headboard's value, however, as it is an important addition to a room's decor.

Today we will look at considerations to take into account when choosing the perfect headboard for your bedroom, and even building your own! Let's take a look…