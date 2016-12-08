11 kitchens that will inspire you to change yours!

Built-in kitchens are gaining popularity each day due to the unification of space, using a single main material to create a beautiful home that is very functional.

The organisation of the kitchen is very important because this is the heart and soul of the home. No one is going to want to come together over cups of coffee, afternoons baking or delicious meals if the kitchen is in a state! You also want to be able to access accessories and appliances easily and quickly, knowing where they are all at all times.

Sometimes we think that the remodeling of our old kitchen will be expensive and time-consuming, which means that as the years go by, our kitchens become even more outdated and old-fashioned.

This is why, today at homify, we want to show you how much value there is in investing in your kitchen space. You'll create a beautiful and homely area that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

So today, we are going to take you on a tour of 11 spectacular kitchens so that you can see just how much potential exists!