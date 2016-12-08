11 kitchens that will inspire you to change yours!

Built-in kitchens are gaining popularity each day due to the unification of space, using a single main material to create a beautiful home that is very functional.
The organisation of the kitchen is very important because this is the heart and soul of the home. No one is going to want to come together over cups of coffee, afternoons baking or delicious meals if the kitchen is in a state! You also want to be able to access accessories and appliances easily and quickly, knowing where they are all at all times.
Sometimes we think that the remodeling of our old kitchen will be expensive and time-consuming, which means that as the years go by, our kitchens become even more outdated and old-fashioned.
This is why, today at homify, we want to show you how much value there is in investing in your kitchen space. You'll create a beautiful and homely area that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
So today, we are going to take you on a tour of 11 spectacular kitchens so that you can see just how much potential exists!
When we have little space in the kitchen, the best way that we can take advantage of the centimetres that are available to us is to install wooden shelves like the designers have done here, where we can organise our dishes, glasses and cups, keeping them on display while ensuring they are neatly stored away.
Make sure that the wood is the same type as the cabinets so that the kitchen has a uniform look and feel. We also suggest opting for a light, ceramic counter tops so that everything stands out while remaining functional, like design professionals Johnny Thomsen Design & Interiors have done here.
When we want to improve the appearance of the kitchen as well as the size, it can be very beneficial to coat your cabinets in mirrors. This makes the details and design of this space truly stand out, while giving the impression that there is much more space. The mirrors also work in harmony with the sleek silver appliances, including the oven, refrigerator and built-in microwave.
A stainless steel hood can also add to the modern and edgy look and feel of this space.
For those looking to beautify the kitchen, items with bright and bold colours can make all of the difference.
The trick is not to overwhelm the space by going for an all-red design, for example. Rather opt for a neutral base and use a few bright features to enhance the vibrancy of the space, as we can see in this design. The strategically placed tones can make all the difference. A counter top, for example, is a wonderful excuse to bring a bold colour into the room. It also distracts the eye, making the kitchen seem that much bigger!
The best way to make the kitchen look spectacular is to place elements in this space that keep the whole area looking neat and organised.
Metal surfaces are a great example of how you can achieve a sleek and minimalist look and feel in the kitchen area with just one concept. Opt for metal appliances and your kitchen will seem tech-savvy, stylish and futuristic.
This kitchen is beautiful because of all of the attractive elements that it possesses. A polished concrete counter top is the best way to create a distinction without changing everything!
Another option is to apply colour within the cabinets or cupboards, like the designers have done here with the colour yellow. This is a practical way to lighten them and make them stand out.
The kitchen should also be open plan if possible, creating a free space where we can move around while preparing delicious meals for the family.
This image shows us the power of a beautiful design where white turns work in harmony with a warm colour and everything is immaculate!
Do you notice how the counters are clear of anything that isn't functional or necessary?
Warm colours like orange are also great to use with white as a beautiful contrast is created.
Many people are choosing this type of design at the moment because it is unique and original as well as attractive, modern and full of life.
Mixing elements and materials can have a wonderful and dramatic effect, including steel, dark marble and wood. These elements are all synonymous with beauty and visual aesthetics.
You just have to know how to take advantage of the materials, using them flawlessly together.
Would you want to copy this design in your home?
As we've already mentioned, marble counter tops are one of the most elegant materials that exist, especially for those who are looking for an atmosphere filled with elegance and glamour.
In order to really enhance these dark tones and heavy material, take advantage of the large glass windows, doors and even skylights to allow sunshine to flow into the space.
When it comes to giving a special touch to the kitchen, you can afford to be a bit creative!
One of the most striking ways to achieve a homely design is to use wood across one of the walls, warming up the look and feel of the space by contrasting it with the very modern and sleek silver appliances. This makes for a much more welcoming kitchen space.
This kitchen is one of our favourites because of how the designers have used wood in a contemporary design to create a homely and rustic look and feel.
The kitchen island is the star of the show, giving this space extra storage room as well as an extra surface for cooking and preparing food. It also fits in beautifully with the rest of the kitchen design.
Don't you love how the industrial grey tones work in harmony with the wooden features?
If your kitchen design is looking a bit tired and boring, we have a special trick for you! Place marble on the main kitchen counters, so that can truly enhance this space, adding a subtle form of detail that changes the whole look and feel!
You can also contrast the marble counters with the sleek, veneer cabinets, creating a kitchen that is truly a classic.
Also have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen to see how you can really make the most of the space available to you!