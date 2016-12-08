How to arrange an entrance hall: 12 inspirational ideas

An entrance hall should never be overlooked in design or decor. Not only is it a space that is often the first to been by guests but it's also an area that connects the rooms of a house. It should be a showcase of the entire interior design! People see it as soon as they open the door.

In fact your entrance hall is what guests, family and friends will expect from the rest of the home so you really want it to be stylish, comfortable and impressive.

So the question is, how do we decorate an entrance hall? There is no real answer! It all depends on the many factors, including the size of the entrance hall, the shape, the owners tastes and styles and the interior design of the rest of the home.

What is important to note, however, is that the entrance hall is not just a storage space for shoes or hangers or coats. It should feature beautiful walls, a stylish floor, interesting lighting and all kinds of decorative elements.

There are all sorts of possibilities, which provide endless possibilities. This is why today at homify, we have put together 12 inspirational designs that will show you just how many options there are for your entrance!