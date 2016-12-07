Your browser is out-of-date.

12 little kitchens you'll fall in love with

Leigh Leigh
Project : Carrick, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
The kitchen is truly the heart and soul of the home, which is why you want it to look smart and savvy while still remaining as functional as possible.

Today, we are going to learn that a smaller kitchen doesn't mean compromising on style or practicality. In fact, at homify, we have put together 12 little kitchens that you are going to fall in love with today. These are all designs from top professionals from around the world and are proof that with a little bit of innovation and creativity, you can have the most trendy kitchen on the block.

Remember that your kitchen is the area where you spend most of your time with family and friends, whipping up delicious feasts, catching up over cups of coffee or even just sharing a bowl of cereal. You want it to look beautiful and cosy!

Let's take a look at these innovative designs and see just how we can create gorgeous and stylish little kitchens.

Are you ready to fall in love?

1. The country-style kitchen

homify Kitchen Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

This little kitchen features several shades of grey, which are paired with light, wooden kitchen counter tops and shelves. This makes for a stylish, country design that is as charming as it is subtle.

2. Interconnected spaces

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

In order to make a kitchen seem that much more spacious and expansive, opt for an open plan design where the kitchen, dining room and living area flow into one another.

Also opt for clean, white tones, which will make the kitchen seem more light and bright and thus that much bigger.

3. Industrial chic

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Introduce different textures and tones into your kitchen by adopting an industrial-chic look and feel. Opt for an exposed brick wall, like the designers have done here. Do you see how beautifully it contrasts with the smooth surfaces?

4. Or add stone to the kitchen

Alterations to existing residence-Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern kitchen
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Alterations to existing residence-Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

In this image, we can see how stone cladding also adds an earthy look and feel to the kitchen space, breaking up the textures and tones. 

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with roar materials.

5. Bold colours

Head Road Glamour, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern kitchen Yellow kitchen,finishes,materials,bespoke,yellow,sculptural
Jenny Mills Architects

Head Road Glamour

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

If you want to draw attention away from the size of your kitchen, opt for bright and bold colours in your kitchen that give it some refreshing energy and vitality. Do you see how well yellow works in the kitchen space?

6. A kitchen bar

Project : Carrick, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Carrick

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Subtly separate your kitchen from the rest of the living space by installing a breakfast bar in this area. This will not only give your kitchen extra storage space as well as extra surface space, but it will give you a more casual meeting area where you can catch up with family and friends.

7. White and black tones

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This black and white kitchen shows just how striking and appealing these tones can look when used together. 

Have a look at these 10 black and white kitchens for more inspiration!

8. It's all about the lighting

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

If you have a smaller kitchen, make sure that it gets plenty of natural light. Opt for large glass windows and doors as well as skylights if possible.

You should also invest in some drop down lamps, giving your kitchen area a lovely soft glow in the evenings.

9. White with a touch of red and green

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Harris

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Some plants or flowers can add truly enhance your kitchen, connecting it with nature. It also creates a wonderful balance between more natural and rustic tones and very modern and contemporary designs. 

10. Do something gorgeous with the walls

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

If you really want to distract from the size of the kitchen, do something creative and innovative with the walls. The designers have painted these walls black, which has turned it into a blackboard. This is a great tool for writing down recipes, shopping lists or even your favourite inspirational quotes!

11. An outdoor kitchen

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

If you don't have too much space inside your home, why not build an outdoor kitchen?

Especially in the hot South African summers, an outdoor kitchen can create the most beautiful outdoor area for socialising and eating delicious meals with friends and family.

Have a look at these: 7 clever and cool ideas for outdoor kitchens.

12. Opt for granite

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Granite is a wonderful material for the kitchen, creating an elegant and sophisticated environment that is truly timeless.

Have a look at these innovative kitchen designs and trends for more inspiration!

Which is your favourite kitchen?

