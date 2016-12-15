13 things a woman should NEVER have in her home

While everyone has the right to decorate their home in ways that reflect their charming character and personality, the homify team and professionals have discussed the 13 interior décor faux pas that women are usually guilty of within their homes, in a bid to curb these unnecessary elements in the homes of sophisticated and stylish women.
The tips and tricks featured in this article, mean no offence and are instead a light-hearted way of showing you that what you may think is an adorable bedroom décor, may actually be rather dorky to some. So bear these ideas in mind when you consider your next home design upgrade.
These tacky flowers are hard to clean, gather dust easily and are a serious no in interior design. Go for potted plants instead or treat yourself to a fresh floral arrangement every week or so.
There’s nothing wrong with femininity, but too many frills, especially on your bedding can just look childish and outdated.
Reliving your high school hay days by putting up pictures of your teenage years won’t be a great idea, unless you want your date to ask you about your hot blonde friend that’s in all the pictures.
Your cuddly toys are best left inside the closet, not on the bed.
Mottos and affirmations are one thing, but you really don’t need them in every room… you don’t want to seem unhinged.
Splurge on quality bed linen and feel like a queen in your own bedroom. High thread counts are a definite must-have.
You don’t want to have make-up all over that dressing table. Stay organised by purchasing a storage unit or hide them in your drawer, while keeping your essentials in a stylish cosmetics bag.
Doll collections are another aspect of plush toys. But, if you’re a collector, then put them in storage or they might freak someone out!
This is a definite mood killer!
You love your pets, but they really don’t need to have a bed in your bathroom.
Spending your hard earned cash on cat furniture may just shrink your friends circle a bit.
Although eclectic styling is fantastic, but many mismatched items will make your home look like that crazy aunt everyone avoids over Christmas.
We get it, you're proud of your college accolades, but unless you have a designated room for all memorabilia, then displaying your old sports kit and trophies in the living room is a hard no.