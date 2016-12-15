Your browser is out-of-date.

13 things a woman should NEVER have in her home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Hampstead Family Home, London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
While everyone has the right to decorate their home in ways that reflect their charming character and personality, the homify team and professionals have discussed the 13 interior décor faux pas that women are usually guilty of within their homes, in a bid to curb these unnecessary elements in the homes of sophisticated and stylish women.

The tips and tricks featured in this article, mean no offence and are instead a light-hearted way of showing you that what you may think is an adorable bedroom décor, may actually be rather dorky to some. So bear these ideas in mind when you consider your next home design upgrade.

1. Silk flower decor

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

These tacky flowers are hard to clean, gather dust easily and are a serious no in interior design. Go for potted plants instead or treat yourself to a fresh floral arrangement every week or so.

2. Fancy some frills?

VINTAGE soft linen bedding and accessories , LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
LOVELY HOME IDEA

VINTAGE soft linen bedding and accessories

LOVELY HOME IDEA
LOVELY HOME IDEA
LOVELY HOME IDEA

There’s nothing wrong with femininity, but too many frills, especially on your bedding can just look childish and outdated.

3. Photos of friends

Antic Shabby Chic Wooden Multi Photo Frame in Pastel Colours - Distressed Look Vintagist.com Walls & flooringPictures & frames
Vintagist.com

Antic Shabby Chic Wooden Multi Photo Frame in Pastel Colours—Distressed Look

Vintagist.com
Vintagist.com
Vintagist.com

Reliving your high school hay days by putting up pictures of your teenage years won’t be a great idea, unless you want your date to ask you about your hot blonde friend that’s in all the pictures.

4. Plush toys

Quarto de bebê - Vila Mariana, Estúdio Plano Estúdio Plano Nursery/kid’s room
Estúdio Plano

Estúdio Plano
Estúdio Plano
Estúdio Plano

Your cuddly toys are best left inside the closet, not on the bed.

5. Inspirational quotes

Inspirational Life is... art print Always Sparkle ArtworkPictures & paintings
Always Sparkle

Inspirational Life is… art print

Always Sparkle
Always Sparkle
Always Sparkle

Mottos and affirmations are one thing, but you really don’t need them in every room… you don’t want to seem unhinged.

6. Cheap bed linen

Bedding, bluebellgray bluebellgray BedroomTextiles
bluebellgray

Bedding

bluebellgray
bluebellgray
bluebellgray

Splurge on quality bed linen and feel like a queen in your own bedroom. High thread counts are a definite must-have.

7. Disorder

Elegant make up corner in master bedroom Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style bedroom
Matteo Bianchi Studio

Elegant make up corner in master bedroom

Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio

You don’t want to have make-up all over that dressing table. Stay organised by purchasing a storage unit or hide them in your drawer, while keeping your essentials in a stylish cosmetics bag.

8. Dolls

Collectible Japanese Doll Asia Dragon Furniture from London ArtworkSculptures
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Collectible Japanese Doll

Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Doll collections are another aspect of plush toys. But, if you’re a collector, then put them in storage or they might freak someone out!

9. Family photos on your bedside table

Retro Farm Personalised Photo-frame Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration farm,retro farm,tractor,cow,farm animals,photo-frame,personalised,nursery,child's room
Anne Taylor Designs

Retro Farm Personalised Photo-frame

Anne Taylor Designs
Anne Taylor Designs
Anne Taylor Designs

This is a definite mood killer!

10. Pet beds

Cosie K9 Pet Bed swinging monkey designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
swinging monkey designs

Cosie K9 Pet Bed

swinging monkey designs
swinging monkey designs
swinging monkey designs

You love your pets, but they really don’t need to have a bed in your bathroom.

11. Crazy cat lady furniture

Design Kratzmöbel, cat-on cat-on Living roomLighting Wood
cat-on

cat-on
cat-on
cat-on

Spending your hard earned cash on cat furniture may just shrink your friends circle a bit.

12. Mismatched furniture

Décoration appartement à Marseille, Emmanuelle Diebold Emmanuelle Diebold Living room
Emmanuelle Diebold

Emmanuelle Diebold
Emmanuelle Diebold
Emmanuelle Diebold

Although eclectic styling is fantastic, but many mismatched items will make your home look like that crazy aunt everyone avoids over Christmas. 

13. College memorabilia

A Traditional English Home, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Living room
Rosangela Photography

A Traditional English Home

Rosangela Photography
Rosangela Photography
Rosangela Photography

We get it, you’re proud of your college accolades, but unless you have a designated room for all memorabilia, then displaying your old sports kit and trophies in the living room is a hard no. These are: 10 decor mistakes that can be avoided (yet we commit constantly)

Beautiful outside, even better inside: a modern family home
Which decor mistakes are you guilty of?

