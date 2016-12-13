15 rustic homes that are striking on the outside and cosy on the inside

If you’re someone that values old-fashioned charm, character and chic style, then this homify feature is just for you! Rustic, vintage, classic or traditional, they all have one thing in common. It’s the quality and texture of the materials that makes this home design so awesome, attractive and comfortable. Wood, stone, exposed bricks and mosaic tiles each enhance that brilliant traditional décor in a rustic home, and today we have a look at 15 fantastic retro-chic houses that are sensational inside and out.

So if you’re considering a home exterior with that classic look, then add some stone walls, wooden window frames and perhaps a porch or balcony to admire the sunrise and sunset or even that sensational panoramic view of the landscape.

For interior décor inspiration, think about wooden flooring, exposed beams, classic balustrades and even some fascinating antique furniture. This can be included in every aspect of the home from the living room, dining room, kitchen and even the bedroom and bathroom for that shabby chic design element that is so unbelievably stylish.