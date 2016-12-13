Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 rustic homes that are striking on the outside and cosy on the inside

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you’re someone that values old-fashioned charm, character and chic style, then this homify feature is just for you! Rustic, vintage, classic or traditional, they all have one thing in common. It’s the quality and texture of the materials that makes this home design so awesome, attractive and comfortable. Wood, stone, exposed bricks and mosaic tiles each enhance that brilliant traditional décor in a rustic home, and today we have a look at 15 fantastic retro-chic houses that are sensational inside and out.

So if you’re considering a home exterior with that classic look, then add some stone walls, wooden window frames and perhaps a porch or balcony to admire the sunrise and sunset or even that sensational panoramic view of the landscape.

For interior décor inspiration, think about wooden flooring, exposed beams, classic balustrades and even some fascinating antique furniture. This can be included in every aspect of the home from the living room, dining room, kitchen and even the bedroom and bathroom for that shabby chic design element that is so unbelievably stylish.

1. Strong stone exterior

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style house
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The architects of this lovely home included stone and wood to the exterior to express the rustic identity.

2. Wonderful windows

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

This home will always be filled with warmth and cosiness, just have a look at those large windows!

3. Terrace charm

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Patios Solid Wood White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

Who wouldn't want to relax in the hammock on a lazy Sunday afternoon?

4. Outdoor dining

Australian Rainforest Retreat, Woodlands Rainforest Retreat Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

Australian Rainforest Retreat

Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

Go for a gorgeous wood clad balcony and enjoy the fresh air and sounds of nature.

5. Thatch roof

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style house
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

There's nothing more rustic than a Dutch-style thatch roof to decorate your home exterior.

6. Delightful dining

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style dining room Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

The dining room includes a wooden table with vintage chairs creating a stunning setting.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Shabby chic

ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Kitchen
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

The exposed wooden beams and round dinner table with the retro chairs enhance the style of this space.

8. A touch of modernity

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

The dining room featured here is a combination of rustic features and modernity for a sleeker, more contemporary decor.

9. Lovely living

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

This living room is the perfect example of a rustic colour scheme, classic textures and wood.

10. Comfy kitchen

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

Include peeled wooden cabinets and stone walls for that authentic look in the kitchen.

11. Ultimate style

SULLE COLLINE REGGIANE, ADS Studio di Architettura ADS Studio di Architettura Kitchen
ADS Studio di Architettura

ADS Studio di Architettura
ADS Studio di Architettura
ADS Studio di Architettura

This kitchen is an awesome example of rustic decor elements.

12. Terrace

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Patios
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

Enjoy the view from the comfortable terrace.

13. Bathroom elegance

Casa Porto Saler. Formentera. 2000, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Rustic style bathroom
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Stone walls, natural wooden counters and white fixtures and fittings can recreate that hotel design in your own bathroom.

14. Darker wood

ЗАГОРОДНЫЙ ДОМ-ДАЧА, УЛЬЯНОВСКАЯ ОБЛАСТЬ 2014 ГОД, Lavka-design дизайн бюро Lavka-design дизайн бюро Rustic style bathroom
Lavka-design дизайн бюро

Lavka-design дизайн бюро
Lavka-design дизайн бюро
Lavka-design дизайн бюро

There's nothing more rustic than a darker shade of wood along with simple mosaic ceramic tiles.

15. Bedroom

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style bedroom
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

A bedroom design with stone walls and exposed wooden ceilings is truly fascinating. How about these: 7 small houses you'll want for yourself?

8 storage ideas you need in your bathroom
Do you have a favourite rustic feature?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks