15 rustic homes that are striking on the outside and cosy on the inside

If you’re someone that values old-fashioned charm, character and chic style, then this homify feature is just for you! Rustic, vintage, classic or traditional, they all have one thing in common. It’s the quality and texture of the materials that makes this home design so awesome, attractive and comfortable. Wood, stone, exposed bricks and mosaic tiles each enhance that brilliant traditional décor in a rustic home, and today we have a look at 15 fantastic retro-chic houses that are sensational inside and out.
So if you’re considering a home exterior with that classic look, then add some stone walls, wooden window frames and perhaps a porch or balcony to admire the sunrise and sunset or even that sensational panoramic view of the landscape.
For interior décor inspiration, think about wooden flooring, exposed beams, classic balustrades and even some fascinating antique furniture. This can be included in every aspect of the home from the living room, dining room, kitchen and even the bedroom and bathroom for that shabby chic design element that is so unbelievably stylish.
The architects of this lovely home included stone and wood to the exterior to express the rustic identity.
This home will always be filled with warmth and cosiness, just have a look at those large windows!
Who wouldn't want to relax in the hammock on a lazy Sunday afternoon?
Go for a gorgeous wood clad balcony and enjoy the fresh air and sounds of nature.
There's nothing more rustic than a Dutch-style thatch roof to decorate your home exterior.
The dining room includes a wooden table with vintage chairs creating a stunning setting.
The exposed wooden beams and round dinner table with the retro chairs enhance the style of this space.
The dining room featured here is a combination of rustic features and modernity for a sleeker, more contemporary decor.
This living room is the perfect example of a rustic colour scheme, classic textures and wood.
Include peeled wooden cabinets and stone walls for that authentic look in the kitchen.
This kitchen is an awesome example of rustic decor elements.
Enjoy the view from the comfortable terrace.
Stone walls, natural wooden counters and white fixtures and fittings can recreate that hotel design in your own bathroom.
There's nothing more rustic than a darker shade of wood along with simple mosaic ceramic tiles.
A bedroom design with stone walls and exposed wooden ceilings is truly fascinating.