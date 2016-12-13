30 pictures of beautiful patios and small gardens

If you’re lucky enough to have a patio or garden area as part of your home, then the possibilities for relaxation and serenity are endless. Whether you want to capitalise on the space available and incorporate a glamorous garden or a perfect patio with an outdoor dining area, braai facility and even a gorgeous green lawn, then this homify feature is filled with awesome ideas.

Your patio needs to be a space for entertaining and socialising with friends and family into the late hours of the night, so consider some comfortable seating too. Ideally, you would want this outdoor investment to be usable throughout the year, so opt for roof. The dining area and kitchenette should include everything that your home kitchen would, so a sink, storage cupboard, working space, refrigerator and stove are all a must!

While a garden is more than just an area to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, you may want to think about fantastic ways to add some enchanting effects to this space too. Illumination is important for those evening events, while the choice of flowers and other greens should be carefully considered as well.

If you fancy yourself a suburban farmer of sorts, then perhaps think about cultivating some of your favourite crops in a vegetable patch or how about those herbs you cannot live without? You’ll save yourself a trip to the grocery store that could prove to be quite costly when compared to growing your own goods. The 30 ideas in this feature are simple yet stunning and aim to get your garden or patio looking fantastic, with the help of some professionals of course. So let’s be inspired to add a sense of fantasy or whimsy to that outdoor zone, regardless of its size and make your home a lot more stylish!