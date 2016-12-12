12 bathrooms perfect for the South African home

The South African bathroom doesn't have a typical decor, in fact, homeowners have free reign to choose details and design features that matter most to them when planning their bathroom design. Rustic bathrooms usually have wood, stone or brick elements, while modern bathrooms are sleeker, more sophisticated and include anything from a neutral colour scheme to all-white decor and even a vibrant, colourful design.
When decorating your bathroom, it is important to consider the design, architecture and features of your home. This means considering your surroundings, panoramic views and even colours that are reminiscent of the outdoors, your neighbourhood or living space and adding that to your bathroom design.
In South Africa, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to natural aspects, from the gorgeous coastline and marine life to the stunning mountain ranges, flora and fauna as well as the beautiful weather. So speak to your bathroom designer to consider your personality, quirky details and even that sensational panoramic view of the seaside into your bathroom.
The neutral colour bathroom decor includes everything from simple colours, modern fixtures and gorgeous greenery for a striking sight.
There's nothing more amazing for your bathroom, then the brilliance of natural sunshine.
Go for some greenery to ensure your bathroom has a fresh feeling, but remember to opt for plants that are resistant to moisture and humidity.
Mirrors and transparent shower doors are great.
Wooden panels add an awesome and interesting effect.
Why not incorporate some comfortable seating in your bathroom? Applying your makeup or fixing your hair will be much easier!
Include some vintage style with a rustic inspired mosaic wall.
The modern home doesn't leave much extra space, so a compact bathroom will have to do.
Who says that a chandelier cannot work in a bathroom?
There's nothing more soothing than a sensational view, and while soaking in the tub, that view might just be the calming effect you need.
A mirror and beautiful illumination will enhance the space of any room, and with this all-white decor, the bathroom is spectacular.
If you are one for being unique and quirky, then these monochrome stripes might just be an awesome feature in your bathroom. Consider these: 8 design ideas to give your bathroom a magazine look.