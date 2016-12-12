12 bathrooms perfect for the South African home

The South African bathroom doesn't have a typical decor, in fact, homeowners have free reign to choose details and design features that matter most to them when planning their bathroom design. Rustic bathrooms usually have wood, stone or brick elements, while modern bathrooms are sleeker, more sophisticated and include anything from a neutral colour scheme to all-white decor and even a vibrant, colourful design.

When decorating your bathroom, it is important to consider the design, architecture and features of your home. This means considering your surroundings, panoramic views and even colours that are reminiscent of the outdoors, your neighbourhood or living space and adding that to your bathroom design.

In South Africa, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to natural aspects, from the gorgeous coastline and marine life to the stunning mountain ranges, flora and fauna as well as the beautiful weather. So speak to your bathroom designer to consider your personality, quirky details and even that sensational panoramic view of the seaside into your bathroom.