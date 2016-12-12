Your browser is out-of-date.

12 bathrooms perfect for the South African home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
The South African bathroom doesn't have a typical decor, in fact, homeowners have free reign to choose details and design features that matter most to them when planning their bathroom design. Rustic bathrooms usually have wood, stone or brick elements, while modern bathrooms are sleeker, more sophisticated and include anything from a neutral colour scheme to all-white decor and even a vibrant, colourful design.

When decorating your bathroom, it is important to consider the design, architecture and features of your home. This means considering your surroundings, panoramic views and even colours that are reminiscent of the outdoors, your neighbourhood or living space and adding that to your bathroom design. 

In South Africa, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to natural aspects, from the gorgeous coastline and marine life to the stunning mountain ranges, flora and fauna as well as the beautiful weather. So speak to your bathroom designer to consider your personality, quirky details and even that sensational panoramic view of the seaside into your bathroom.

1. Neutral

Projeto F & M, Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

The neutral colour bathroom decor includes everything from simple colours, modern fixtures and gorgeous greenery for a striking sight.

2. Wonderful and bright

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

There's nothing more amazing for your bathroom, then the brilliance of natural sunshine.

3. Green aspect

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Go for some greenery to ensure your bathroom has a fresh feeling, but remember to opt for plants that are resistant to moisture and humidity.

3. Glazing

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Mirrors and transparent shower doors are great.

5. Wooden

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Wooden panels add an awesome and interesting effect.

6. Comfortable seating

Bathroom 4 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood White modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,,'
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 4

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Why not incorporate some comfortable seating in your bathroom? Applying your makeup or fixing your hair will be much easier!

7. Mosaic feature

Simbithi Eco Estate, Margaret Berichon Design Margaret Berichon Design Modern bathroom Solid Wood Grey
Margaret Berichon Design

Simbithi Eco Estate

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

Include some vintage style with a rustic inspired mosaic wall.

8. Compact

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimal style Bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

The modern home doesn't leave much extra space, so a compact bathroom will have to do.

9. A chandelier

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Who says that a chandelier cannot work in a bathroom?

10. The view

House Bus, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

House Bus

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

There's nothing more soothing than a sensational view, and while soaking in the tub, that view might just be the calming effect you need.

11. Magnificent mirror

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A mirror and beautiful illumination will enhance the space of any room, and with this all-white decor, the bathroom is spectacular.

12. Quirky choice

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

If you are one for being unique and quirky, then these monochrome stripes might just be an awesome feature in your bathroom. Consider these: 8 design ideas to give your bathroom a magazine look.

10 bathroom transformations you have to see to believe
Which bathroom would you like in your home?

