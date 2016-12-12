20 gorgeous bathrooms where wood is the star

There was a time when wood and bathroom decor were simply a no-go. However, bathroom designers soon realised the value of incorporating this fantastic and rustic design feature into modern bathrooms, making them even more amazing and attractive.

Wood, when treated properly can make for a stunning décor aspect. So how about incorporating some wonderful wood in everything from the flooring to the cabinets and even replace tiles with wooden panels for that cabin in the forest look. It is however important to keep your wooden features maintained, so opt for a good quality. The textured appeal is amazing!