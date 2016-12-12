Your browser is out-of-date.

20 gorgeous bathrooms where wood is the star

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
There was a time when wood and bathroom decor were simply a no-go. However, bathroom designers soon realised the value of incorporating this fantastic and rustic design feature into modern bathrooms, making them even more amazing and attractive. 

Wood, when treated properly can make for a stunning décor aspect. So how about incorporating some wonderful wood in everything from the flooring to the cabinets and even replace tiles with wooden panels for that cabin in the forest look. It is however important to keep your wooden features maintained, so opt for a good quality. The textured appeal is amazing!

1. Character

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
There’s something about the rustic element of wood that adds character to any room in the house.

2. Organic decor

Ideas y más ideas, ALI-CURA ALI-CURA Modern bathroom
The flooring acts as a mirror effect to the exposed wooden beams of the ceiling.

3. Chic storage

Viviendas Loteo Las Lavandas, Azcona Vega Arquitectos Azcona Vega Arquitectos Modern bathroom
A wooden vanity unit is an awesome way to some texture into your bathroom.

4. Contrast effect

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
This bathroom has a sophisticated look, with wooden panels and contrasting black tiles adding a sleek style.

5. Spa experience

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Including wood into your bathroom ensures an ambiance that is no doubt spa-like.

6. For the compact space

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimal style Bathroom
Wood works perfectly as an accent regardless of the bathroom size.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple Scandinavian

Reforma Hostel Palermo, DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Add wood to the shower enclosure for that simple Scandinavian element.

8. Shelve it

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Wooden shelving is a great option to soften up an otherwise industrial atmosphere, while acting as extra storage too.

9. At one with nature

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Natural wood is perfect to feel connected to the outdoors.

10. Hygiene factor

Remodelación Departamento en Cabo Corrientes, ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño Modern bathroom
Go for slatted wooden flooring as an alternative to unsanitary bath mats.

11. Lovely illumination

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Elegant lighting is a superb way to enhance wooden detail for a cosy effect.

12. Contrast in white

homify Modern bathroom
Incorporate some white detail with neutral wood for a chic design.

13. Eye-catching

BAÑOS LN, LN-arquitectura LN-arquitectura Modern bathroom
BAÑOS LN

A warm wooden floor with simple white walls can be a striking décor choice.

14. Chunky effect

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathrooms
A chunky wooden counter is a fascinating option for a rustic bathroom.

15. Modern lines

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
This neutral bathroom décor works well with modern and contemporary fixtures and fittings too.

16. Private and relaxing

homify Modern bathroom
“Me time” is important when you have a busy lifestyle, so how about incorporating wooden features in your bathroom for an expensive sauna or hotel spa atmosphere, without the excessive cost of course!

17. Stone and wood

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
This bathroom is decorated with a charming and vintage inspired theme in mind.

18. Warm wooden ceiling

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
How about including some wonderful, warming wooden features to the ceiling of your bathroom?

19. Geometric walls

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
The polished wooden floor and grey geometric tile design is so quirky and attractive.

20. Fancy feeling

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
Decorating your bathtub with wooden panels will ensure that even a cheap suite has a high-end element of sophistication. Here are: 9 incredible shower boxes for your bathroom!

The top 10 kitchen renovations of the year
Which wooden bathroom is your favourite?

