20 gorgeous bathrooms where wood is the star

There was a time when wood and bathroom decor were simply a no-go. However, bathroom designers soon realised the value of incorporating this fantastic and rustic design feature into modern bathrooms, making them even more amazing and attractive.
Wood, when treated properly can make for a stunning décor aspect. So how about incorporating some wonderful wood in everything from the flooring to the cabinets and even replace tiles with wooden panels for that cabin in the forest look. It is however important to keep your wooden features maintained, so opt for a good quality. The textured appeal is amazing!
There’s something about the rustic element of wood that adds character to any room in the house.
The flooring acts as a mirror effect to the exposed wooden beams of the ceiling.
A wooden vanity unit is an awesome way to some texture into your bathroom.
This bathroom has a sophisticated look, with wooden panels and contrasting black tiles adding a sleek style.
Including wood into your bathroom ensures an ambiance that is no doubt spa-like.
Wood works perfectly as an accent regardless of the bathroom size.
Add wood to the shower enclosure for that simple Scandinavian element.
Wooden shelving is a great option to soften up an otherwise industrial atmosphere, while acting as extra storage too.
Natural wood is perfect to feel connected to the outdoors.
Go for slatted wooden flooring as an alternative to unsanitary bath mats.
Elegant lighting is a superb way to enhance wooden detail for a cosy effect.
Incorporate some white detail with neutral wood for a chic design.
A warm wooden floor with simple white walls can be a striking décor choice.
A chunky wooden counter is a fascinating option for a rustic bathroom.
This neutral bathroom décor works well with modern and contemporary fixtures and fittings too.
“Me time” is important when you have a busy lifestyle, so how about incorporating wooden features in your bathroom for an expensive sauna or hotel spa atmosphere, without the excessive cost of course!
This bathroom is decorated with a charming and vintage inspired theme in mind.
How about including some wonderful, warming wooden features to the ceiling of your bathroom?
The polished wooden floor and grey geometric tile design is so quirky and attractive.
Decorating your bathtub with wooden panels will ensure that even a cheap suite has a high-end element of sophistication.