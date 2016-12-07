From construction chaos to modern haven

Today, we are going to witness how a pure construction site has been turned into a modern home with a very sleek and sophisticated facade!

Designed by professionals Phu Bortnowski, this incredible home is a wonderful example of how effective quality design is. With the right expert eye, beautiful architecture can emerge from seemingly nothing.

You will also see how much work goes into the design and construction of a home, witnessing this structure take shape from a mere construction site.

As David Allan Coe once said, It is not the beauty of a building you should look at; its the construction of the foundation that will stand the test of time.

Let's take a look!