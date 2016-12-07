From construction chaos to modern haven

Today, we are going to witness how a pure construction site has been turned into a modern home with a very sleek and sophisticated facade!
Designed by professionals Phu Bortnowski, this incredible home is a wonderful example of how effective quality design is. With the right expert eye, beautiful architecture can emerge from seemingly nothing.
You will also see how much work goes into the design and construction of a home, witnessing this structure take shape from a mere construction site.
As David Allan Coe once said,
It is not the beauty of a building you should look at; its the construction of the foundation that will stand the test of time.
Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see how the modern home and expansive property is starting to take shape.
The designers are truly working with the environment around them to create a home that works in harmony with the surrounds. We can already see that the designers are opting for a natural look and feel with warm, wooden cladding contrasting with the sleek white facade and abundance of large glass windows and doors.
It's so exciting to see a home like this take shape before our eyes.
In this image, we can see that the designers are starting to construct a wonderful, wooden terrace.
Especially in the warm South African summer months, a terrace is a wonderful addition to a home. It extends the living space to the outdoors and gives us a whole new area to interact with family and friends, enjoy the sunshine and revel in the fresh air.
We can also see that this terrace has been positioned so that it has panoramic views of the surrounds!
What do you think the designers are going to do with the square in the middle of the terrace?
Tip: Use wood for an outdoor terrace. It brings a warm, earthy and rustic look and feel to the area and is durable too!
In this image, we can really see how much work goes into the construction of a home. The builders are spending a lot of time working with the property, ensuring that the ground is level and making sure that the home has a solid foundation.
Remember that building a house from scratch is an incredible experience and allows you to really build your dream house. However, a lot of work, time and money goes into it!
The home is simply gorgeous once the designers are done with it!
We can see how grass has been laid down, creating a very beautiful and well-manicured lawn and garden space. Do you see how your garden has such an impact on the look and feel of your facade? Make sure that you invest in a good gardener or some gardening tools so that you can create the most natural and neat outdoor space. It will have a huge effect on the look and feel of your home!
Here we can also see how the sleek wooden facade contrasts beautifully with the grey and white tones, while the interior of the home spills out onto the large terrace.
Now we can see what the designers were doing with the square in the terrace!
The designers have used it to create a little stylish min-garden with white pebbles and little plants. This is a very savvy design!
White pebbles are a great addition to the terrace, contrasting with the warm wooden tones. A touch of greenery is also always a great addition to a design. This sort of look and feel could also be used for the interior space for a similar effect.
From this angle, we can also see how the designers have capitalised on the views ensuring that the home faces the panoramic surrounds.
It's a good idea to position your house in a way that it receives the most sunlight as possible, which will naturally warm up the interiors. This will mean less money on artificial light and heating during the day.
In this image, we can see how the garden has been beautifully organised so that it completely enhances the home without overwhelming it. This is a far cry from the garden that we saw in the before images!
The white perimetre wall is interspersed with gorgeous green plants and trees, which are subtle and don't overwhelm the space. There is also plenty of lawn for playing with the kids and enjoying the fresh air and sunshine!
This before and after shows just how much potential exists when it comes to an exterior design.
