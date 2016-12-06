When it comes to small homes, we often feel like we just don't have enough space. It can be very frustrating! When we don't feel like we have enough space, items end up cluttered and crowded throughout our living area, which makes it even more frustrating.
For South Africans, we are used to being outdoors, enjoying the fresh air and scenery that comes with our beautiful country. This can make living in a small, cramped space even more frustrating.
Don't fear, however! In fact, today at homify we are going to show you 14 smart, space saving ideas for small homes. These will transform your home, creating a space that is far more pleasant and livable!
Let's take a look at these savvy ideas, which will instantly make your home more spacious!
Designed by professionals Int2Architecture, this space-saving bed sleeps two people and features plenty of cupboards and drawers, keeping everything stored neatly out of sight. This is the optimal utilisation of vertical space!
Your kitchen is an area in the house that should be neat and tidy at all times. It's the space where you cook so you never want it to look grubby or crowded with items.
Invest in a pantry and give it a good clean out every few months, ensuring that nothing stale or expired continues to clutter or crowd your home.
The space under the stairs is the perfect area to utilise as often it is completely wasted. Use it to store items neatly away!
This is another space that often gets wasted. Install drawers in this area and use it to keep your underwear, socks, shoes, handbags or even your clothes neatly stored away without taking up any more space!
Work with a professional or design expert to really work with the space available to you. You can invest in smart furniture that fits together beautifully, like the kitchen island and chairs in this design. This will truly allow you to make the most of your home.
Speaking of kitchen islands, this is a very modern and savvy way to add extra storage space to the kitchen as well as another surface for cooking or preparing food.
These area also wonderful multi-functional features, allowing you to also create a more casual dining area for the whole family.
Often we end up throwing items in the `drawer, which becomes a real mess! We can never find what we are looking for. Opt for drawer dividers where you can keep your items neatly organised.
If you don't have space for a cupboard in your bedroom, use a curtain to keep your clothes out of sight. This will make for a much more organised area that is peaceful and tranquil.
No one wants to use a bathroom that has towels dumped on the floor or shampoos, soaps and toothpastes littering the sink or counter tops. Invest in shelves, cupboards and drawers under the sink so that you can keep your kitchen looking sleek and minimalist. Less is definitely more in this space!
Shelves are a wonderful way to store books, decor items and accessories without taking up an inch of floor space.
Invest in furniture that folds into spaces, like this fold-up bed. This allows you to use a small home for a multitude of functions at different times! This room can be a living area in the day and a bedroom at night!
Modern furniture often features storage space within it, allowing us to really make the most of functional items!
When in doubt, install more cupboard space in your house. This is a very simple way to keep clothes, linen and other items neatly out of the way keeping rooms free for enjoying space!
Making the most of vertical space isn't simply about storage. If you have high ceilings, you can build a little loft or mezzanine area that can be used for a bedroom, an office area or even a TV room.
