9 flagstone ideas to renovate the entrance of your home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern houses
If, at the entrance of your home, you use a textured paint, a coating of stone, wood, or any detail that makes it different, you will get an appropriate decoration to give a sense of importance to this part of the facade of your house. Using stone on the facade, in that part which reinforces the idea that it is something special (like the entrance of the house), will ensure a natural, rustic decoration which you can get in different colors and tones to ensure it being in tune with your style of housing.

The hardy look of stone is due to its texture, but sometimes this material can be worked to have an almost smooth surface, which will eliminate some of its rustic attributes. In this article, we will be working with covering the entrances of homes with flagstone, in projects where they have handled the color and textures with great skill. This will give you a few good examples in the design of walls that can inspire you to do your own.

1. Squares and rectangles

Casa integrada , Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Rustic style house Stone Brown
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

In a modern house that has its main pivot door in white, the architects covered the entrance with stone slabs cut into small formats—square and rectangular shapes.

2. Curved wall with a variety of sizes

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The shades used here, including grey and light brown, gently bring the hard stone into a definite contrast to the gateway in black material.

3. Neutral colours

homify Classic style houses Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

this is a very nice entrance, which is enhanced by the coating in stone that is almost white beige. You can almost not imagine this area without the stone, as it would be totally bland and boring.

4. Elongated

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Minimalist house Ceramic Wood effect
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

This area laid with horizontal slats of stone in a dark colour, does a great job of elongating the visual space of the entrance hall.

5. Light contrasts

Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern houses
NODO Arquitectura

NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

Both the electrical lighting scheme and the varying tones of the materials used in this entryway make for a pleasing visual contrast. 

6. A winding design

CASA BALLENA / RAUL DAVILA, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

At the entrance here, we see a wooden door in a dominating design, with curved lines that follow the shapes of the stones that support it.

7. Gate and stone

Clássica com toque de modernidade, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Classic style houses
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

Here we can see that the gate and the flagstones are in the same row width, and also leads in the same direction. This allows for continuity and unity in the design. 

8. The hardiness of granite, wood and stone

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern houses
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

The combination of these three materials make for an impressive entryway to the home. 

9. Extending to the interior

Vivienda en Mugardos, AD+ arquitectura AD+ arquitectura Front doors Wood Brown
AD+ arquitectura

AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura

Letting the flagstone exterior extend into the interior of your home will ensure and integration between life outside and in. 

Now that we covered the outdoor entryway extensively, take a look at what you can do with: interiors of entrances and corridors.

Which of these would suit your house the best?

