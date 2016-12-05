There is nothing better than admiring South African architecture and design as it shows how local competes with some of the best houses in the world.

This is why today at homify, we have brought you 13 South African homes that you'll want to move into right away. You'll be so impressed by the varieties available as well as how local is simply lekker .

What's more is that as you explore the ins and outs of these beautiful homes, you'll realise that's there is a possibility for you to own something similar. You can copy these designs, designing your dream home depending on your tastes.

Let's explore 13 top South African homes and see just how impressive the local industry truly is.