13 things you should NOT have in your kitchen

Leigh Leigh
HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design
For many of us, all we want is a kitchen that is practical, convenient and easy to use. It should allow us to do all of the activities that we need to do in the kitchen, including cooking, washing and preparing food, in style. This is possible when the space has been designed properly!

Often, the functional organisation of kitchen depends on storage space and how conveniently the space is being utilised. Equally important are kitchen counter tops, which should be installed properly and shouldn't be obstructed or obscured. They should also look good too, adding to the style and design of the space.

Sometimes, we just get it so wrong though! This is why today we have prepared 13 tips on things that a kitchen should not have!

Let's take a look, so we can avoid making mistakes in our own kitchens.

1. Vases on the kitchen island

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

While vases of flowers can look beautiful on a kitchen island, this is a space that is quite important as it gives us an extra area to prepare food or chop up fruit and vegetables. Don't take up valuable space with anything that isn't functional. 

2. Too many bowls of fruit

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

Having more than one bowl of fruit is not a good idea. Although they look nice, they take up valuable space in the kitchen. We want to keep our kitchen counters clear of any clutter!

3. Books that aren't useful

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Books, newspapers and magazines that aren't useful to a kitchen should be placed in another room. This will free up space for more useful tools and accessories. More importantly, you can store your cookbooks in this area too, for a wonderful homely look and feel.

4. Devices that are not used everyday

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Devices and equipment that are not used everyday should not be placed on the kitchen counter tops. This space will end up getting cluttered and crowded as well as very uncomfortable.

Do you see how these design professionals have only included the most functional of items on this counter?

5. Collectables

Stay Martinez, LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq

LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq

In smaller spaces, typical of modern life in large urban centres, it is better to avoid collecting too many items. For example if you have a collection of vases, you'll end up sacrificing space to store them!

Rather go for a minimalist design where less is more.

6. Throw out expired products

Bespoke oak larder homify
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

Often our pantries get packed with milk, juice, bottles, jars and canned foods. We can end up forgetting about them!

This is why it's a good idea every now and then to go through the pantry and throw out anything that has expired. Keep your pantry free of anything that isn't edible!

7. The timeless silverware

Heart Of The Home, Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

The kitchen is no place for a set of silverware for tea, inherited from your great grandmother. For starters, you risk it getting scratched or dirty or used by mistake!

Rather find a more precious spot for the silverware such as the dining room, where it can be proudly on display for guests.

8. Too many plants

Farbkollektionen für Schiebetüren, Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Although plants are fun and refreshing in any environment, they should not occupy too much space. 

Hanging plants are a great way to include plants in your kitchen, without overwhelming the space.

9. Pots and pans that need a good scrub

Salon i kuchnia , ARTEMIA DESIGN
ARTEMIA DESIGN

ARTEMIA DESIGN
ARTEMIA DESIGN
ARTEMIA DESIGN

We all have those sets of pots and pans that we have left in the sink to soak. However, your kitchen should be a clean and sterile place. Make sure you clean these pots and plans as and when you use them, leaving your kitchen looking spotless.

10. Newspapers and magazines in the dining room

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Old newspapers shouldn't start piling up in the dining room!

Find a place for them on a shelf or file them away if you don't want to throw them in the bin. 

11. Baskets, bowls and jugs

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

While they are practical and give character and a homely atmosphere to a kitchen, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing.

Too many baskets, bowls and jugs can make your kitchen look very messy. They also get in the way when you are trying to prepare for a big meal.

12. Carpets in the kitchen

Pippy oak kitchen Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

Pippy oak kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

Although we do not consider the floor as a work surface in the kitchen, it is important that this space is hygienic and clean at all times. Carpets are not a good idea as they will start smelling of food. They can also get in the way, causing you to trip.

13. Knives and other utensils

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Containers with knives and kitchen utensils take up lots of space on the counter tops. Rather find adequate storage spaces for them where they can be stored neatly out of sight. Have a look at these 6 smart kitchen storage solutions for inspiration.

