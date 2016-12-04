Your browser is out-of-date.

15 beautiful bathrooms with ideas to copy

Leigh Leigh
Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
Your bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. It's the place where you can wind down in a hot bubble bath after a long day or the space where you can have some quiet time before you get ready for the day.

This is why it's so important to have a bathroom design that envelopes you in peace and tranquility or energises you for the day.

Often, we overlook our bathroom design as a combination of functional elements, but this could not be further from the truth. Your bathroom should feature a wonderful collision of the functional and the beautiful.

Today at homify, we have put together a range of 15 beautiful bathrooms from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you to make some changes to your own bathroom so that it becomes a far more appealing space. What's more is that the below ideas are all ones that you can copy!

Let's take a look!

1. The industrial chic look

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
Pair raw cement walls with some trendy, industrial lighting for a bathroom that is bold, unique and very budget-friendly.

2. Add artwork

Main Bathroom homify Country style bathroom
Add a piece of artwork to your bathroom to change the whole look and feel of the design. In this image, we can see how peaceful and calming the black and white landscape shot is.

3. Add a touch of greenery

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
A vase of fresh flowers or a pot plant can bring energy and vitality to a bathroom.

4. Natural light

Lee Ann & Marcus' House, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern bathroom
If possible, install skylights in your bathroom so that you have sunlight streaming in through the day. This creates a very light, bright and spacious area.

You'll also be able to enjoy bathing under the stars at night!

Have a look at these other tips for bathing your home in natural light.

5. Or enjoy the view

House Bus, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
If you can't have skylights, invest in a large glass window that won't impact on your privacy but will allow you to enjoy the surrounds from the comfort of a bubble bath.

6. The larger the mirror, the better

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
Mirrors are a functional part of any bathroom, but they can also enhance the space, making it seem that much bigger. 

7. Good shelving

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Install shelves in your bathroom, which will not only give you a handy space to store bathroom items while still allowing them to be accessible, but it will also add a unique design element to the room.

8. Granite or marble counters

Loft do casal - Small loft for two., Mariana Von Kruger Mariana Von Kruger Minimal style Bathroom
Granite and marble are wonderful additions to a bathroom space, creating a timeless and classic design that will still be trendy in years to come. 

While it's an initial cost, it's a huge investment. These are very durable materials that won't need to be replaced any time soon.

9. Go for wood

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Wood is a warm material that is durable but also very stylish. Thanks to the beautiful, earthy tones, a bathroom that features wood will envelope you in serenity.

10. Raw materials

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern bathroom
Add a stone wall to your bathroom for a slightly rustic look and feel like the designers have done here.

Also have a look at how you can make your home roar with raw materials.

11. Patterned mosaic tiles

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Tiles are also a wonderful feature for a bathroom as they come in so many different colours and patterns and they are budget-friendly too. Use them to bring some charm and personality into your bathroom space.

12. Bold colours

homify Modern bathroom
If you have a small bathroom, bright and bold colours can distract from the size. They also create a space that will energise you before you start the day!

13. A vertical garden

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
A vertical garden is a wonderful way to enhance your bathroom space with a touch of nature, without taking up any room! 

Have a look at how you can create and plant a vertical garden for inspiration!

14. Black and white

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Opt for only black and white in your bathroom for a classic, elegant and sophisticated look and feel.

15. Darker tones

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
Don't be afraid to go for darker tones in your bathroom, especially if you want to achieve an elegant design.

If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love these: Brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.

Are you inspired by these bathrooms?

