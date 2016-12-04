15 beautiful bathrooms with ideas to copy

Your bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. It's the place where you can wind down in a hot bubble bath after a long day or the space where you can have some quiet time before you get ready for the day.

This is why it's so important to have a bathroom design that envelopes you in peace and tranquility or energises you for the day.

Often, we overlook our bathroom design as a combination of functional elements, but this could not be further from the truth. Your bathroom should feature a wonderful collision of the functional and the beautiful.

Today at homify, we have put together a range of 15 beautiful bathrooms from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you to make some changes to your own bathroom so that it becomes a far more appealing space. What's more is that the below ideas are all ones that you can copy!

Let's take a look!