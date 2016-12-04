15 beautiful bathrooms with ideas to copy

Your bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. It's the place where you can wind down in a hot bubble bath after a long day or the space where you can have some quiet time before you get ready for the day.
This is why it's so important to have a bathroom design that envelopes you in peace and tranquility or energises you for the day.
Often, we overlook our bathroom design as a combination of functional elements, but this could not be further from the truth. Your bathroom should feature a wonderful collision of the functional and the beautiful.
Today at homify, we have put together a range of 15 beautiful bathrooms from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you to make some changes to your own bathroom so that it becomes a far more appealing space. What's more is that the below ideas are all ones that you can copy!
Let's take a look!
Pair raw cement walls with some trendy, industrial lighting for a bathroom that is bold, unique and very budget-friendly.
Add a piece of artwork to your bathroom to change the whole look and feel of the design. In this image, we can see how peaceful and calming the black and white landscape shot is.
A vase of fresh flowers or a pot plant can bring energy and vitality to a bathroom.
If possible, install skylights in your bathroom so that you have sunlight streaming in through the day. This creates a very light, bright and spacious area.
You'll also be able to enjoy bathing under the stars at night!
Have a look at these other tips for bathing your home in natural light.
If you can't have skylights, invest in a large glass window that won't impact on your privacy but will allow you to enjoy the surrounds from the comfort of a bubble bath.
Mirrors are a functional part of any bathroom, but they can also enhance the space, making it seem that much bigger.
Install shelves in your bathroom, which will not only give you a handy space to store bathroom items while still allowing them to be accessible, but it will also add a unique design element to the room.
Granite and marble are wonderful additions to a bathroom space, creating a timeless and classic design that will still be trendy in years to come.
While it's an initial cost, it's a huge investment. These are very durable materials that won't need to be replaced any time soon.
Wood is a warm material that is durable but also very stylish. Thanks to the beautiful, earthy tones, a bathroom that features wood will envelope you in serenity.
Add a stone wall to your bathroom for a slightly rustic look and feel like the designers have done here.
Also have a look at how you can make your home roar with raw materials.
Tiles are also a wonderful feature for a bathroom as they come in so many different colours and patterns and they are budget-friendly too. Use them to bring some charm and personality into your bathroom space.
If you have a small bathroom, bright and bold colours can distract from the size. They also create a space that will energise you before you start the day!
A vertical garden is a wonderful way to enhance your bathroom space with a touch of nature, without taking up any room!
Have a look at how you can create and plant a vertical garden for inspiration!
Opt for only black and white in your bathroom for a classic, elegant and sophisticated look and feel.
Don't be afraid to go for darker tones in your bathroom, especially if you want to achieve an elegant design.
If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love these: Brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.