Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 South African homes that are safe, secure and stylish

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

We all want a home that is chic, elegant and stylish, but in South Africa we need to consider another key aspect when designing and building our homes… safety. The 10 stunning homes we visit today are relaxing and comfortable, while also valuing security and safety. Being vigilant is one way to keep your household, family, possessions and home secure. So opt for the latest technology in cameras to monitor access points to your property, high walls and fences are another deterrent, while electric fences come in handy too. It’s better to be safe than sorry and the last thing anyone would want is a home that attracts the criminal element due to it being easy to break into.

Throughout South Africa, homeowners are investing in security systems to ensure that their family is safe from harm. It’s all about that peace of mind when you’re not at home, and an alarm system could be the major factor that keeps the bad element away from your property. By installing some high-tech security measures, your family will not become a statistic, so consider the area that you live in, and build your home with security measures in mind. The houses we included in this homify feature are all designed by professional architects, so use them as inspiration for your own family home.

1. Strong exterior for security

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sar

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

2. High walls

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

3. Security with a view

External Photo Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses lions head,mountain,trees,garden,swimming pool,screens
Jenny Mills Architects

External Photo

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

4. Glazed and stone

House at Ballito, TJ Architects TJ Architects Country style house
TJ Architects

House at Ballito

TJ Architects
TJ Architects
TJ Architects

5. Sunshine and restricted

Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

6. Brilliant balconies

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Gated and guarded

AReA 7 - Arquitectos Ivo Amaro_ Jorge Machado, AreA7 AreA7 Modern houses
AreA7

AreA7
AreA7
AreA7

8. Stylish and protected

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

9. Fascinating fortress

Farm House Stellenbosch, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Modern houses
Beverley Hui Architects

Farm House Stellenbosch

Beverley Hui Architects
Beverley Hui Architects
Beverley Hui Architects

10. Rustic, protected, privacy

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern houses
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

If this fascinating and well-protected homes appeal to you, then it’s easier to add some secure features with a bit of planning and preparation. Think of the safety aspect of your family as the most important element in your life, so it’s worthwhile budgeting for an alarm system, electric fence or high walls before purchasing the latest flat screen TV. Prioritise the imperative and your home will be perfect! Have a look at these: 17 beautiful homes with high, secure walls (you know why).

An amazing home in the suburbs perfect for a family
What security measure do you have on your property?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks