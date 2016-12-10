Your browser is out-of-date.

45 practical kitchen cabinets to copy—to make your home more practical

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Our Kitchens, Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
So you’re looking for some awesome and exciting ideas to add an interesting effect to your modern kitchen? Well, in this jam-packed homify feature there are 45 fantastic kitchen cabinet ideas to suit your cooking space, whether it’s rustic and authentic in style or something more modern and minimalist. Perhaps your kitchen is small and compact, part of an open plan living space and in need of some stunning storage, or already spacious and perfectly planned, we’ve included ideas to inspire you with décor tips and tricks from expert interior designers.

An ideal kitchen needs to be clean, cosy and uncluttered, while being practical and functional too. So carefully consider a colour scheme, décor and appliances and well as the best layout to get the most of your kitchen storage before you begin. The cabinets house everything from crockery, cutlery, appliances, groceries and even extra items that you may not have space for in your home, which is why built-n cupboards are the best choice for your kitchen.

Although the traditional colour scheme of a kitchen includes white and a more neutral colour palette, more and more homeowners are opting for their favourite vibrant shade as the colour choice for their cooking area, so why not go for a stunning red or striking blue for those cabinets and create something unique and quirky. There’s no reason why your colour choice needs to be the standard options seen in the catalogue, bespoke cupboards that are a reflection of your personality, may just become the ideal option for a modern home. Or if you don’t consider yourself daring enough for a dramatic colour, then accent colours are a popular style alternative for a sophisticated and contemporary kitchen.

1. Neutral colours create an impression of a more spacious kitchen, use the same tone for the kitchen table and include small appliances in shelves.

Apartamento Tangerina, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

2. Install a built-in oven under the countertop that houses the sink. This will free up cabinets as storage space.

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

3. Create a corner cabinet to use as coffee station and storage for those extra appliances.

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura

Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura

4. Pastel shades add a tranquil touch to the kitchen.

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

5. Utilize the cabinet under the sink properly with shelves and you’ll be able to store more utensils.

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

6. Minimalist style door handles prevent accidents.

Apartamento DOM, Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

7. Maximise your grocery closet with extra drawers and shelves.

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration, Davonport
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

8. Go for peeled cabinet doors and include some traditional features in your kitchen.

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

9. Wooden doors framed by white concrete walls and a white wooden ceiling is just so rustic and attractive too.

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

10. Go for a striking colour scheme and modern ceramic tiles for a simple yet interesting design.

Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados

Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

​ 11. Match different shades of the same colour for an elegant effect.

Apartamento Pinheiros, Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura

Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura

12. Include classic cabinets in a modern kitchen and store recipe books and mementos on the kitchen island.

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones, Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

13. White doors add a traditional take for a simple and clean kitchen décor.

Яркий, сложный, всеми любимый Ход Конем, YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

14. Stainless steel cabinets are a trendy and stylish industrial design solution that will withstand the test of time.

renovation in North Italy, Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

15. Designate space for the appliances in the kitchen.

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

16. Mix black and white for cupboards for a modern décor solution.

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

17. Include illumination beneath the cabinets and your space will be radiant.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

18. Make the most of compact space with cabinets that fit your open plan living situation.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. incorporate vibrant accent colours to your décor to define space.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

20. Wood is a wonderful décor choice that is elegant too.

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所

shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所

21. A cabinet with drawers and shelves of different sizes allows you to store various objects.

Minicucina L 145, LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

22. Cabinets enhance the vintage flair of a kitchen, opt for reddish tones and rustic walls for a stylish feature.

Cocinas Gamahogar, Gamahogar
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

23. Neutral cabinets with a vibrant orange feature adds a charming detail.

OPEN HOUSE | MELINA ROMANO, Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

24. Smooth surfaces are a great idea for a minimalist and immaculate looking kitchen.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Create niches and store utensils and appliances while ensuring they are part of the décor.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

26. Modern materials such as glass, artificial stone and Formica give cabinets a futuristic look, while being easy to clean.

Apartamento Santana, Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores

Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores

27. Installing lights inside the cabinet makes it easy to find objects.

Apartamento jovem e descolado no bairro da Mooca, Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

28. Including cabinets without knobs ensures that the kitchen looks even cleaner.

Devies Cook Company, Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

29. Go for many shelves in the largest cupboard and organise your extra items perfectly.

Bespoke oak larder, homify
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

30. Incorporate old-fashioned pieces into a modern space for that vintage and charming look.

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

​ 31. Opt for custom-made storage for spices, food and appliances.

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

32. Cabinets with doors of the same color as the walls create the feeling that the kitchen is wider.

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

33. Cooking islands can be used to store utensils, while also being extra space for meal prep.

Kitchen, Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Kitchen

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

34. Closed cupboards and shelves will keep the kitchen tidier and clutter-free.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

35. These doors have a cheeky personality, while the holes allows you to open the doors and drawers too.

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

​ 36. The colour scheme and décor of the cabinets featured in this kitchen is elegant.

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

37. The informal dining area adds a social aspect to this kitchen décor.

Residência TF, ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

38. Decorated crockery can be displayed on custom furniture.

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Property Renovation

Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

39. Integrating the oven as part of the decor in a built-in cabinet creates a practical and modern look.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

40. Covering an entire wall with cabinets makes compact kitchens seem larger, especially when furniture has neutral a tone.

Cocina con isla, Trestrastos
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

41. Retro-style wood cabinets add some charm when painted with vivid and fun colours.

N1 Kitchen by British Standard, British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

N1 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

42. Using neutral cabinets allows you to dare a little more with the kitchen wall decor.

MOEMA BR, Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

43. This modern and organic kitchen is the ultimate for a relaxing atmosphere.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

44. Opt for a vibrant ambiance with a vivacious ceiling and cabinet detail.

Cocina y pantry en Design House en DWM, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

45. Make your lighting impressive and enhance the volume of your space.

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Which of these 45 kitchen cabinet ideas are your favourite?

