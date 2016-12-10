So you’re looking for some awesome and exciting ideas to add an interesting effect to your modern kitchen? Well, in this jam-packed homify feature there are 45 fantastic kitchen cabinet ideas to suit your cooking space, whether it’s rustic and authentic in style or something more modern and minimalist. Perhaps your kitchen is small and compact, part of an open plan living space and in need of some stunning storage, or already spacious and perfectly planned, we’ve included ideas to inspire you with décor tips and tricks from expert interior designers.

An ideal kitchen needs to be clean, cosy and uncluttered, while being practical and functional too. So carefully consider a colour scheme, décor and appliances and well as the best layout to get the most of your kitchen storage before you begin. The cabinets house everything from crockery, cutlery, appliances, groceries and even extra items that you may not have space for in your home, which is why built-n cupboards are the best choice for your kitchen.

Although the traditional colour scheme of a kitchen includes white and a more neutral colour palette, more and more homeowners are opting for their favourite vibrant shade as the colour choice for their cooking area, so why not go for a stunning red or striking blue for those cabinets and create something unique and quirky. There’s no reason why your colour choice needs to be the standard options seen in the catalogue, bespoke cupboards that are a reflection of your personality, may just become the ideal option for a modern home. Or if you don’t consider yourself daring enough for a dramatic colour, then accent colours are a popular style alternative for a sophisticated and contemporary kitchen.