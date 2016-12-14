​Be inspired by these 15 modern garden ideas

There is no such thing as too much modern garden inspiration, especially now since the weather has turned and we’re in for a few excellent months of sunshine and outdoor socialising. South Africa is, after all, known for its fantastic summer temperatures, so why not make the most of it by letting your garden flaunt a “look at me” style?

Whether you plan on DIYing yourself to a great new garden, or acquiring the services of an expert gardener or landscape architect is completely up to you – but we feel that it is our responsibility to provide you with some lush and fantastic ideas.

So, scroll ahead and start planning…