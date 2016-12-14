Your browser is out-of-date.

​Be inspired by these 15 modern garden ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Patios
There is no such thing as too much modern garden inspiration, especially now since the weather has turned and we’re in for a few excellent months of sunshine and outdoor socialising. South Africa is, after all, known for its fantastic summer temperatures, so why not make the most of it by letting your garden flaunt a “look at me” style?

Whether you plan on DIYing yourself to a great new garden, or acquiring the services of an expert gardener or landscape architect is completely up to you – but we feel that it is our responsibility to provide you with some lush and fantastic ideas.

So, scroll ahead and start planning…

1. The exterior dining area becomes the centre of attraction in this ultra stylish garden.

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. We are in love with this eclectic lighting layout – fairy lights, candles and mismatched glass shades go so well together.

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Patios
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

3. A natural material, like bamboo, can flaunt such an organic look.

Duplex en Barcelona, The Pont design The Pont design Patios
The Pont design

The Pont design
The Pont design
The Pont design

4. Modern gardens are all about adaptability and mobility, so embrace potted plants.

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

5. You don’t need to stick with straight paths and ponds – go a bit wild with some curves and shapes.

The Pavilion, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern Garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

The Pavilion, London

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

6. Anybody can do with a few Zen touches in their gardens.

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Asian style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

7. Secluded seating adds such a romantic feel.

Карельская усадьба, Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Country style garden
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина

Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина

8. Display your small potted pretties on vertical platforms to make them more striking.

​WWOO® Dutch Design in uw eigen tuin, NewLook Brasschaat Keukens NewLook Brasschaat Keukens Country style garden
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens

NewLook Brasschaat Keukens
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens

9. Imitating surfaces like parquet flooring puts a stylish spin on your garden paths.

Courtyard Garden, Dawn Isaac Garden Design Dawn Isaac Garden Design Country style garden
Dawn Isaac Garden Design

Courtyard Garden

Dawn Isaac Garden Design
Dawn Isaac Garden Design
Dawn Isaac Garden Design

10. Embrace a bolder colour palette when it comes to outdoor furniture and textiles.

Residência Santa Monica Jardins VL, ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Modern conservatory
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES

ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES

11. Tiled- and wooden surfaces keep your garden looking neat and ordered – less lawn for you to mow!

APARTAMENTO KG, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Patios
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

12. Use light and heat to make a really grand impression, and top it off with some plush seating.

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rural House, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

13. Notice how fabulously these dense shrubs and smooth stone paths contrast.

Meble ogrodowe i tarasowe z betonu architektonicznego, Modern Line Modern Line Modern Garden
Modern Line

Modern Line
Modern Line
Modern Line

14. This exterior bathroom/garden provides such a private and lush space for cleansing.

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. A few art touches out in the garden? We love it!

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Glass Blue roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Struggling with design ideas? Don’t stress; we have: A garden for each zodiac sign!

The top 10 best storage ideas of 2016
Which ideas will you be using for your garden this summer?

