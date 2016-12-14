Beautiful and smart: an affordable but eco-friendly home

Trends come and go; what is considered high fashion this morning might be old news by lunch time, so no need to break your back trying to keep up with what’s hot and what’s not.

But if there’s bandwagon that we firmly advise everyone to jump onto, it is the eco-friendly one. And to inspire you to “live green”, we’re showing you a sustainably designed house in the Netherlands that achieves it quite flawlessly.

Even though this structure blends in modestly with its lush natural surroundings, its interior surfaces are light and very spacious. But don’t think that’s the only impressive feat, for its architects faced a very interesting challenge: the house needed to be spacious enough to accommodate a large extended family for holiday vacations, and yet zoning regulations for a holiday home in this area impose a maximum size limit of 360 square feet.

So, what was the plan? To extend the home by building half of it underground (creating the additional space that a large family gathering requires) while still adhering to the legal floor plan limit.

Sounds interesting to say the least!