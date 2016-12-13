The home with a perfect security solution for South African families

Today on homify 360°, we treat all our modern-style lovers to a residence which flaunts a… well, a modern look. With a monochrome colour scheme and a simple yet stylish design, the façade is definitely one that will turn heads in the neighbourhood.
However, once we cross over to the interiors, it’s a different story. Colours become more warm and friendly, while the choice of materials includes those that inspire a homely and charming vibe, like timber and plush fabrics.
And since this is a family home, you can expect to see lots of spaces dedicated to quality family time, like a spacious open-plan floor for the living area, as well as a charming terrace.
Let’s take a look…
Known for its commitment to clean surfaces and linear designs, the modern design is one of the most popular options to opt for when you want a straightforward and uncomplicated look – which is exactly what this façade presents to us.
See how the corrugated surfaces add even more lines to the picture, also ensuring a bit of texture and detail.
And that small patch of garden is such a welcome addition, bringing a bit of greenery to contrast with the neutral tones and hard materials.
Ditching the monochrome palette of the exteriors for a more warm and homely colour palette, the interior spaces seem to be welcoming us with open arms – or rather, an open-plan layout.
Flaunting a most comfortable atmosphere, plenty of natural light, and cosy timber surfaces, this living area seems to be perfect for a range of activities: from lounging with a glass of wine to playing board games in the lounge, and from helping out with dinner in the kitchen to enjoying a family feast at the wooden dining table.
Just because the interiors are cosy doesn’t mean they can’t be sexy. This designer kitchen treats us to a very sophisticated look thanks to the minimalist-style design, clean and sleek surfaces, and neutral colour palette.
In addition, ample storage space has been added, ensuring that this kitchen is so much more than just a “pretty space”.
If those interiors of yours are feeling a bit cramped and gloomy, then we strongly recommend a window—or a skylight! The one inserted into this corridor is a fabulous addition, bringing in a welcoming touch of warm glow to light up that timber floor and the surrounding space.
This cute little bathroom presents everything from storage areas to a built-in laundry space, adorned with natural wooden hues for a clean and fresh look.
And because this design takes up very little space yet achieves so much, it will not became dated anytime soon – in fact, we firmly believe this is a design to copy for all small spaces worldwide.
Before we depart, let’s take a quick look at the sun-kissed terrace, where plenty of socialising and relaxation take place.
The neutral colour palette and textured materials that decorate this layout make it perfectly practical, regardless of the weather conditions. And look: there’s even a modest little dining spot, ensuring a neat space for al fresco breakfasts and lunches, and a sensational dinner under the stars.
