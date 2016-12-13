The home with a perfect security solution for South African families

Today on homify 360°, we treat all our modern-style lovers to a residence which flaunts a… well, a modern look. With a monochrome colour scheme and a simple yet stylish design, the façade is definitely one that will turn heads in the neighbourhood.

However, once we cross over to the interiors, it’s a different story. Colours become more warm and friendly, while the choice of materials includes those that inspire a homely and charming vibe, like timber and plush fabrics.

And since this is a family home, you can expect to see lots of spaces dedicated to quality family time, like a spacious open-plan floor for the living area, as well as a charming terrace.

Let’s take a look…