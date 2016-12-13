Your browser is out-of-date.

The home with a perfect security solution for South African families

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
夕雲町の家－little forest－, 祐建築設計事務所 祐建築設計事務所 Patios
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify 360°, we treat all our modern-style lovers to a residence which flaunts a… well, a modern look. With a monochrome colour scheme and a simple yet stylish design, the façade is definitely one that will turn heads in the neighbourhood. 

However, once we cross over to the interiors, it’s a different story. Colours become more warm and friendly, while the choice of materials includes those that inspire a homely and charming vibe, like timber and plush fabrics.

And since this is a family home, you can expect to see lots of spaces dedicated to quality family time, like a spacious open-plan floor for the living area, as well as a charming terrace.

Let’s take a look…

The façade of cubes and lines

夕雲町の家－little forest－, 祐建築設計事務所 祐建築設計事務所 Modern houses Metal Blue
祐建築設計事務所

祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所

Known for its commitment to clean surfaces and linear designs, the modern design is one of the most popular options to opt for when you want a straightforward and uncomplicated look – which is exactly what this façade presents to us. 

See how the corrugated surfaces add even more lines to the picture, also ensuring a bit of texture and detail.

And that small patch of garden is such a welcome addition, bringing a bit of greenery to contrast with the neutral tones and hard materials.

A quaint and cosy living space

夕雲町の家－little forest－, 祐建築設計事務所 祐建築設計事務所 Modern living room
祐建築設計事務所

祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所

Ditching the monochrome palette of the exteriors for a more warm and homely colour palette, the interior spaces seem to be welcoming us with open arms – or rather, an open-plan layout.

Flaunting a most comfortable atmosphere, plenty of natural light, and cosy timber surfaces, this living area seems to be perfect for a range of activities: from lounging with a glass of wine to playing board games in the lounge, and from helping out with dinner in the kitchen to enjoying a family feast at the wooden dining table.

A sophisticated culinary space

夕雲町の家－little forest－, 祐建築設計事務所 祐建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen
祐建築設計事務所

祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所

Just because the interiors are cosy doesn’t mean they can’t be sexy. This designer kitchen treats us to a very sophisticated look thanks to the minimalist-style design, clean and sleek surfaces, and neutral colour palette. 

In addition, ample storage space has been added, ensuring that this kitchen is so much more than just a “pretty space”.

Welcoming in the light

夕雲町の家－little forest－, 祐建築設計事務所 祐建築設計事務所 Media room
祐建築設計事務所

祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所

If those interiors of yours are feeling a bit cramped and gloomy, then we strongly recommend a window—or a skylight! The one inserted into this corridor is a fabulous addition, bringing in a welcoming touch of warm glow to light up that timber floor and the surrounding space. 

Carpenters, contractors, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

The design of the bathroom

夕雲町の家－little forest－, 祐建築設計事務所 祐建築設計事務所 Modern bathroom
祐建築設計事務所

祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所

This cute little bathroom presents everything from storage areas to a built-in laundry space, adorned with natural wooden hues for a clean and fresh look. 

And because this design takes up very little space yet achieves so much, it will not became dated anytime soon – in fact, we firmly believe this is a design to copy for all small spaces worldwide.

A charming terrace

夕雲町の家－little forest－, 祐建築設計事務所 祐建築設計事務所 Patios
祐建築設計事務所

祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所

Before we depart, let’s take a quick look at the sun-kissed terrace, where plenty of socialising and relaxation take place. 

The neutral colour palette and textured materials that decorate this layout make it perfectly practical, regardless of the weather conditions. And look: there’s even a modest little dining spot, ensuring a neat space for al fresco breakfasts and lunches, and a sensational dinner under the stars. 

Feeling inspired to zhoosh up your own terrace? We’ve got more… see these: 10 terrace ideas you'll love!

7 container homes built for next to no money
What are your thoughts on this little house: picture perfect, or not your style at all?

Discover home inspiration!

No, Thanks