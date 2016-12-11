Your browser is out-of-date.

​22 pictures of braais you'll love

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Hogares insertables Nuke, Ñuke Ñuke Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Summer is here, so obviously we will want to make the most of our sunny weather for the next few months: splashing about in a pool, lounging in the garden, picnicking with family and friends – are you beginning to see the trend here, which is spending lots of time outdoors?

Well, allow us to conjure up one more recommendation: a braai, where your favourite friends can drop by with their choice of beverages and everyone can say goodbye to 2016 in true South-African style.

To get you inspired for that outdoor gathering, we’ve selected 22 amazing images of braais that are sure to light your spirits (pun fully intended).

Let’s check them out…

1. You can’t get better than this all-in-one option that flaunts such rustic beauty. But let’s continue anyway…

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

2. This design packs quite a punch – and just look how much storage space it offers up.

rehabilitación integral de masia, para turismo rural, raddi ARQUITECTES raddi ARQUITECTES Garden Fire pits & barbecues
raddi ARQUITECTES

raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES

3. Of course you can adorn your braai area with some charm and colour via a bar, mosaic tiles, lighting, and stools.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

4. This sleek and stylish design looks like it’s from the future!

Barbacoas Fesfoc, Soc Bou Soc Bou Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Soc Bou

Soc Bou
Soc Bou
Soc Bou

5. A multi-functional option that allows you to fire up numerous meals at once.

Терраса-Взлетная полоса, Bureau GN Bureau GN Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Bureau GN

Bureau GN
Bureau GN
Bureau GN

6. How about this bold and elegant design for some home-made pizza?

Hogares insertables Nuke, Ñuke Ñuke Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Ñuke

Ñuke
Ñuke
Ñuke

7. A modern braai for a modern home – and we just love that minimalist-style bar counter.

Hogares insertables Nuke, Ñuke Ñuke Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Ñuke

Ñuke
Ñuke
Ñuke

8. Look how perfect this shiny grill contrasts with the warm floor tiles; the perfect addition for your party terrace.

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern houses
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

9. This indoor option won’t let any bad weather spoil your braai plans.

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

10. What would a braai spot be without some comfortable seating?

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel Garden Fire pits & barbecues
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

11. Seeking something cute and quaint? This smaller option is sure to whip up anything from ribs to pizza in no time.

Romana wood fired oven La Hacienda Garden Fire pits & barbecues
La Hacienda

Romana wood fired oven

La Hacienda
La Hacienda
La Hacienda

12. Want to change your surroundings while enjoying a braai? This portable model is the answer.

Na Grilla z designem od Fabryka Form, Fabryka Form Fabryka Form Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Fabryka Form

Fabryka Form
Fabryka Form
Fabryka Form

13. This built-in beauty flaunts a magnificent stone look while also serving up adequate seating spots for your guests.

Clad your Braai in Stone The Braai Man Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The Braai Man

Clad your Braai in Stone

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

14. This rustic approach to wood-fire socialising is neatly enclosed by a warm selection of bricks. Beauty is important too, you know!

Restauro di un casolare di fine 800, Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

15. For a more serene type of braai, how about this sleek and tranquil design complete with mini potted plants?

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Who wouldn’t love this picture-perfect pizza place in their back yard?

Buiten Koken, Toen=Hier Toen=Hier Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Toen=Hier

Toen=Hier
Toen=Hier
Toen=Hier

17. Don’t underestimate the importance of your view while braaing!

BBQ Area Design Outdoors Limited Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Design Outdoors Limited

BBQ Area

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

18. This sophisticated layout offers up a sleek braai on the one end, and a striking fireplace on the other.

Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Garden Fire pits & barbecues
BD Designs

Outdoor Planes Fire

BD Designs
BD Designs
BD Designs

19. Thanks to this design, no more running back and forth to wash your hands and rinse the food.

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

20. Even though this model flaunts a slim look, it still presents adequate space for wood, charcoal, dishes, and perhaps even a décor piece or two.

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

21. Want a more basic look for your braai? This tile- or brick-clad design in neutral tones could be ideal.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

22. With this fully laid-out culinary corner in the back yard, why would we feel the need to use the indoor kitchen ever again?

CASA DAS PRIMAVERAS, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA Patios
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

No more cooking under stress; let’s see how you can: Create Feng Shui bliss in your kitchen.

Which of these braais will be the perfect addition to your garden / yard?

