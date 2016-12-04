Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples!

An attic may well be one of the best things that your home can offer you.

Often this space is over looked, but if well-used it can be a great ally for day-to-day life. It can give your home a whole extra bedroom or an office space or library!

This area of the home can also be used for a hobby of your choice.

Yet, we don't often utilise the potential of this space, instead using it for storage. Over time it becomes dark, dingy and dusty. This should not be the case!

This is why today at homify, we are bringing you 9 inspiring examples of attics from top professionals from around the world. These will motivate you to recreate and transform your own attic space into a dream room!