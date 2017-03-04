DIY home improvement: How to build your own roof terrace in 8-steps

Building, woodworking, home improvement—it's never easy, but it is possible!

It’s not breaking news that people have less and less space in their homes these days. Even in the suburbs, people are starting to get more creative with adding more rooms to their homes – and one of these clever ideas is to build a terrace on the roof.

Wouldn’t that be lovely? A spacious terrace with plush seating where you can have a relaxing sit-down and enjoy the fresh air. Since our surroundings are becoming more cluttered, we might as well go up and start using the vertical space, right?

But before you dash off, first know that a roof terrace is not a viable option for just anyone. Along with a decent budget, it is also subject to a range of other factors.

Take your time and read slowly though the steps, and then decide if this is a project for you…