10 low cost and beautiful prefab homes

Leigh Leigh
PROJEKT DOMU EX 13 - nowoczesna stodoła w najlepszym wydaniu! , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
If you're a faithful homify reader, you should have at least a little bit of knowledge when it comes to prefab homes. But, if you're still not quite sure what a prefab home is, let us introduce you to it!

Welcome to the world of prefabricated houses!

This modern and increasingly popular type of housing is characterised by the fact that they are usually assembled in a factory, before being transported to the site. This saves on labour costs and construction time.

Prefab houses are a wonderful option for people who want a slighter cheaper housing option, without compromising on quality or style.

To prove it to you, we've put together 10 low-cost and beautiful prefabricated houses that will blow you away today!

1. A stylish country house

PROJEKT DOMU LIV 3 G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Although a prefabricated house is slightly different to traditional bricks and mortar homes, you still have all of the options available to you when it comes to style and beauty.

In this example, we can see how a prefabricated home takes on a gorgeous country-style look and feel, reminding us that there are no limits to this type of architecture.

2. Family life

PROJEKT DOMU MAGNUS II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

With a spacious garden and a swimming pool, this is definitely a prefab house that would be suitable for families with children.

Because the cost of prefabricated houses is lower than that of traditional houses, it is also idea for parents who want to give their children plenty of space to play!

3. Large but traditional

Projekt domu Neo G1 ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

This prefab home features a hermetically shaped roof and a large wooden deck, combining traditional European architecture with very modern elements. 

The spacious interiors as well as the expansive exteriors provide plenty of space for the whole family to lead a comfortable and enjoyable life.

4. The white house

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Designed by professionals Rostow Bau, this home features predominantly white tones with a red brick roof. It oozes a feeling of being holiday.

Don't you love how the large glass sliding doors open up onto the lavish wooden terrace?

5. Glass doors and windows

LOFT CUBE, Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino

Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino

A very contemporary style at the moment is to opt for plenty of glass windows and doors, which allow natural light to flow into the home. This is a simple design that opens up the interiors while saving on costs.

6. Single family homes

homify Modern houses Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

These beautiful neutral tones and elegant features make for a very attractive family home.

7. The innovative

PROJEKT DOMU EX 13 - nowoczesna stodoła w najlepszym wydaniu! , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

This dramatic gable roof and large, modern glass windows create a prefabricated home that is simply stunning. Who knew that so much potential could exist when it comes to these beautiful structures?

8. Minimalist

おおらかな家, こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所
こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所

こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所
こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所
こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所

This minimalist white two-storey home is ideal for small families. 

9. Chic and modern

PROJEKT DOMU Ralf G1 – nowoczesny i energooszczędny dom do 100 m², Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

This prefabricated house is amazing!

It has a very simple appearance with a chic and modern interior. There is also a large area of outdoor space, which visually and physically extends the interior. 

Couldn't you imagine relaxing with your family and friends in this glorious home?

10. Invisible in the woods

Dom jednorodzinny nad jeziorem, ELM Projekt Studio
ELM Projekt Studio

ELM Projekt Studio
ELM Projekt Studio
ELM Projekt Studio

We end off our tour of the gorgeous prefab homes in the woods, where we come across a house that is the perfect combination of traditional and modern. This is also a home that capitalises on the beautiful views. 

Have you ever seen something so special.

If we have piqued your interest when it comes to prefab homes, also have a look at these: tips before buying a prefab home.

A prefab house from plans to family home
Would you go for a prefab home?

