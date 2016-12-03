10 low cost and beautiful prefab homes

If you're a faithful homify reader, you should have at least a little bit of knowledge when it comes to prefab homes. But, if you're still not quite sure what a prefab home is, let us introduce you to it!

Welcome to the world of prefabricated houses!

This modern and increasingly popular type of housing is characterised by the fact that they are usually assembled in a factory, before being transported to the site. This saves on labour costs and construction time.

Prefab houses are a wonderful option for people who want a slighter cheaper housing option, without compromising on quality or style.

To prove it to you, we've put together 10 low-cost and beautiful prefabricated houses that will blow you away today!