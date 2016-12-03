A prefab house from plans to family home

Today, we have a real treat for you in store as we explore a home from the planning stages to the construction stages to the finished product.
Designed by architect professionals DBIO Studio, this home used to be an old farm shed, used for storing tractors and other vehicles. Yet with beautiful views and plenty of space, it held so much potential.
We are going to witness how that potential was realised thanks to the careful planning and strategy by these designers. You won't believe the incredible results!
What's more is that you will pick up some tips and tricks when it comes to designing your own home. Let's take a look!
The home is simply gorgeous!
The double-storey structure features neutral tones that make for a very warm and inviting look and feel. The smooth walls complement the stone facade that runs along the side of the house, mixing a rustic touch with a contemporary design.
We can also see how the upper level spills out onto a spacious balcony where family members can enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and views. You'll notice that it also features glass balustrades, which means that the view isn't blocked in any way, shape or form.
There is also a spacious terrace on the bottom floor, which can be furnished with a comfortable dining room table and chairs or a cosy sofa as it is protected. This makes for a wonderful sheltered area where the exterior space can be enjoyed.
From this side of the house, we can see how spacious this home truly is. There is more than enough room for a multi-functional home that all family members can enjoy.
The upper level spills out onto more balcony spaces, where the views can be enjoyed from the privacy of the bedroom.
The warm tones of the facade complement the gorgeous green garden that surrounds the home.
Remember that your garden has a huge effect on the design of your home and the first impression that visitors will have of it. Invest in some gardening tools or a good landscaping service, using your plants, trees and flowers to enhance the exterior space.
In this image, we can see what the home looked like before the designers got involved.
It was a very run down and shabby looking building that served as a garage to tractors, motorbikes and other items and tools.
It's hard to believe that what we see here could be transformed into the beautiful home that we've seen above!
In this image, we can see how much work has gone into the interior design of the home.
The designers have insulated the walls, ensuring that the home is naturally warm, comfortable and temperate.
A large glass window has been installed in the wall, ensuring that natural light flows into the home. This makes for a very appealing interior design that is light, bright and spacious.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light for inspiration for your own home.
Once the designers were done with the interior design, the results are flawless.
The living room features beautiful wooden floors and a textured stone wall around the fireplace. The rest of the walls feature smooth cream and beige tones and we can see how the large glass window truly allows sunshine to flow into the home.
These warm and earthy tones are perfect for an interior space, creating a cosy, cocoon-like space that envelopes the family in warmth and homeliness.
A fireplace is also a great addition to the living room, especially in winter. The crackling flames will serve as a fabulous focal point as the family gather around for games, movies or even cups of tea.
The kitchen isn't very large in this home but it is very modern and savvy. It features the same earthy tones that we saw in the living room.
The designers have invested in plenty of kitchen cupboards, drawers and cabinets, which allow all utensils, cutlery and crockery to be stored neatly out of sight. This keeps the kitchen looking neat and organised so that the space doesn't become too cramped or crowded.
A breakfast bar subtly separates the kitchen from the rest of the living area, while adding extra storage space and surface area to the kitchen.
The bathroom is meant to be a tranquil space where you can relax and enjoy some peace and quiet before you start your day. It's also a space where you can wind down after a long day.
The designers have hit the nail on the head with this design, opting for warm tones and a mix of materials that envelope the residents in their beauty.
A little basket of flowers is the cherry on top of the design, adding a touch of natural beauty to the space. T
In this 3D render, we can see exactly what the designers had in mind for the home.
As we explore this picture, we can see how spot on they were with their plan. The home that we saw in the first few images is the splitting image of this gorgeous drawing.
Remember that an architectural drawing like this allows the designers and the residents to be on the same page when it comes to what the final structure will look like.
Have a look at these 5 modern homes with floor plans you can copy too see just how beneficial these architectural plans can be!