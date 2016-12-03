A prefab house from plans to family home

Today, we have a real treat for you in store as we explore a home from the planning stages to the construction stages to the finished product.

Designed by architect professionals DBIO Studio, this home used to be an old farm shed, used for storing tractors and other vehicles. Yet with beautiful views and plenty of space, it held so much potential.

We are going to witness how that potential was realised thanks to the careful planning and strategy by these designers. You won't believe the incredible results!

What's more is that you will pick up some tips and tricks when it comes to designing your own home. Let's take a look!