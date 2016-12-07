Your browser is out-of-date.

22 dream terraces perfect for the South African summer

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Patios
With the South African summer now fast approaching and the temperatures rising steadily, there’s nothing more fun than basking in the sun with our loved ones, especially over the holiday season. Now, if your garden is looking boring and uninviting, it may be time to consider adding some fantastic flair in the form of a gorgeous terrace. Think of the wooden deck as a space to enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and calming environment, while you lounge around on those comfortable chairs and take in the sights and sounds of the outdoors.

Your terrace, if decorated and designed in accordance with professionals can definitely become the perfect extension of your interior. By including a comfortable outdoor dining area, the space can be utilised regardless of day or night and if that sounds like an awesome idea, think about how much more usable your terrace will be with an undercover area too. Go for a fantastic grill and create that braai zone with all the amenities to make your home the central spot for all parties over Christmas and New Year’s. It’s worthwhile including a dining table and some relaxing seating for those never ending nights with friends that are now family.

If your terrace and braai area is located under a roof, then you can use this space at any time of the year too, come rain or shine. So, you may want to consider making your outdoor dining area the go-to space for any occasion. Incorporate a grassy area or pool, then consider some brilliant illumination to make it even more usable at night and you’ll quickly enjoy a braai and drinks with friends under the moonlight, you better sort out some extra sleeping space too, because no one is going home at this rate! These 22 amazing terraces are sure to inspire you with creativity.

1. View of the city

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

2. Perfect patio

QUADRILOCALE IN RINOMATO COMPLESSO A MONZA, Valtorta srl Valtorta srl Patios
Valtorta srl

Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl

3. Ocean life

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. For the rustic space

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Panoramic perfection

IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Patios
P+0 Arquitectura

IPE HOUSE

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

6. Lovely lawn

Casa Horizonte 9, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Patios
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos

7. Between a pool and lounge area

Residência Condomínio West Valley, Piloni Arquitetura Piloni Arquitetura Patios
Piloni Arquitetura

Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

8. Hammock harmony

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Patios
Stúdio Márcio Verza

Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

9. A fireplace feature

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

10. Charming and comfy

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Patios
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

11. Elegant and inviting

JENS. Reforma y ampliación de antigua masía en La Garrotxa, Girona (Costa Brava), VelezCarrascoArquitecto VCArq VelezCarrascoArquitecto VCArq Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
VelezCarrascoArquitecto VCArq

VelezCarrascoArquitecto VCArq
VelezCarrascoArquitecto VCArq
VelezCarrascoArquitecto VCArq

12. Pretty pergola

Cenador de madera a cuatro aguas, Ático y Jardín Ático y Jardín Classic style garden
Ático y Jardín

Ático y Jardín
Ático y Jardín
Ático y Jardín

13. Mountain magnificence

Casa L , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Patios
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

14. Colour sensation

Proyecto Terraza Departamento Oriana, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Patios
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

15. Stone decor

Town Houses Zibatá, Tectónico Tectónico Patios
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

16. A touch of drama

House Jones, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Patios
Environment Response Architecture

House Jones

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

17. Extension of the interior

Incredible modern house in the heart of Ballito, CA Architects CA Architects Patios
CA Architects

Incredible modern house in the heart of Ballito

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

18. Breathtaking brilliance

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

19. On the rooftop

Somewhere to entertain Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Roof terrace
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

Somewhere to entertain

Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

20. Ultra-minimalist

Hyde Park Elegance, Generation Generation Patios White
Generation

Hyde Park Elegance

Generation
Generation
Generation

21. Sophisticated and sleek

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Patios
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

22. Gorgeous greenery

Garden Table Jenny Mills Architects Patios garden,garden table,garden furniture,trees
Jenny Mills Architects

Garden Table

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

If these terrace ideas peeked your interest, here are: 11 pictures of beautiful summer patio ideas for South Africans

​The little mobile home that will steal your heart
Do you have a favourite terrace idea?

