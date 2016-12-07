22 dream terraces perfect for the South African summer

With the South African summer now fast approaching and the temperatures rising steadily, there’s nothing more fun than basking in the sun with our loved ones, especially over the holiday season. Now, if your garden is looking boring and uninviting, it may be time to consider adding some fantastic flair in the form of a gorgeous terrace. Think of the wooden deck as a space to enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and calming environment, while you lounge around on those comfortable chairs and take in the sights and sounds of the outdoors.

Your terrace, if decorated and designed in accordance with professionals can definitely become the perfect extension of your interior. By including a comfortable outdoor dining area, the space can be utilised regardless of day or night and if that sounds like an awesome idea, think about how much more usable your terrace will be with an undercover area too. Go for a fantastic grill and create that braai zone with all the amenities to make your home the central spot for all parties over Christmas and New Year’s. It’s worthwhile including a dining table and some relaxing seating for those never ending nights with friends that are now family.

If your terrace and braai area is located under a roof, then you can use this space at any time of the year too, come rain or shine. So, you may want to consider making your outdoor dining area the go-to space for any occasion. Incorporate a grassy area or pool, then consider some brilliant illumination to make it even more usable at night and you’ll quickly enjoy a braai and drinks with friends under the moonlight, you better sort out some extra sleeping space too, because no one is going home at this rate! These 22 amazing terraces are sure to inspire you with creativity.