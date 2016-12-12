​The fabulous forest mansion built overnight

Today on homify 360°, we jet off to the small village of Berry in New South Wales, Australia. Here, located in the midst of a lush forest, a super modern mansion seemingly appeared overnight – okay it was a handful of days, but who’s counting?

The secret to the fast construction was because the house (a very loose term for this gorgeous structure) was built from 11 interconnecting modules, which were transported and joined together on site. The majority of work had already been done in a factory in Melbourne.

Although modular homes are quite a new thing to South Africa, they are fast on their way to becoming a hot trend elsewhere in the world; a unique option for those interested in alternative housing. This is not only because they offer a quick and easy build, but also because they are much more environmentally friendly compared to more traditional building methods.

Shall we take a look?