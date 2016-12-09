25 facades you have to see before building yours

Have you ever considered contacting a professional to get an idea of what your perfect home would look like even before building has begun? Well, in this homify feature we look at 25 fantastic modern facades, each unique, stylish and attractive. The exterior ideas for these sophisticated and comfortable living spaces are computer rendered 3D images, allowing the homeowner to make changes to their ideal house without impacting on construction. Let’s be inspired!
The privacy of the residents are of utmost importance on the ground floor of this home, while the upstairs area welcomes sunshine, fresh air and natural light through the lovely large windows.
The clean geometric lines and contemporary style of this façade is just so awesome and attractive.
When planning the layout of the windows, consider the areas that receive the most sunshine and design your home accordingly.
A pop of colour to the exterior can be a unique and quirky décor choice, think of something that will be visually striking, elegant and charming.
The white walls enhances the purity of the modern exterior, while being tasteful too.
The house showcased here has a strong perimeter fence protecting the main entrance, while also displaying the brilliance of the architecture.
The façade is modern with an artistic flair, while the spacious layout is something to be amazed by.
This home has a horizontal layout, how’s that for an excellent use of space?
The character of the home should reflect the personal style of the homeowner, so a vibrant and bright exterior would be fitting for residents that are charismatic and charming.
This home opens out onto the street, without being inhibited by a fence.
The façade seen here has a tropical décor element of rustic elegance and drama.
A grey façade might not be the first choice for most homeowners, but when combined with a wooden door and gorgeous greenery, the effect is so comforting.
The neutral colour palette of beige, grey stone and concrete adds a contemporary feature to this exterior.
This is definitely a creative choice for an exterior, with well-defined geometric shapes adding an attractive aspect.
The combination of wood, metal, white, stone, glass and greenery are some of the main characteristics featured in this modern façade.
The large vertical plane defines the volume of this home in a creative and elegant visual manner.
Go for a striking exterior by adding a vibrant colour that will peek the interest of passers-by.
Add a unique feature by extending the roofs that form the mezzanine level for a stunning exterior that is ultra-modern.
Define different parts of the home by including two very tones in the design.
Glazing is a fantastic way to enhance the style of an exterior, while still including sunshine and fresh air.
Incorporating stone to the exterior can accentuate a rustic design element, keeping the home modern and elegant too.
The architecture along with the moldings, sloped ceilings and tiles is a creative take on contemporary design with some classic details.
It’s amazing what greenery can do to enhance the style of the home, so go on add some vivid vegetation.
Brilliant illumination is an excellent way to ensure that your home is attractive and well-lit, so consider that before commencing with construction.
We end this modern façade feature on a simple note, this home is the perfect balance between creative, stylish and chic.