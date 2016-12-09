Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 facades you have to see before building yours

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Proyecto Casa MF, Acrópolis Arquitectura Acrópolis Arquitectura Modern houses Stone White
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever considered contacting a professional to get an idea of what your perfect home would look like even before building has begun? Well, in this homify feature we look at 25 fantastic modern facades, each unique, stylish and attractive. The exterior ideas for these sophisticated and comfortable living spaces are computer rendered 3D images, allowing the homeowner to make changes to their ideal house without impacting on construction. Let’s be inspired!

1. Closed ground floor, open upstairs

Proyectos Recientes, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

The privacy of the residents are of utmost importance on the ground floor of this home, while the upstairs area welcomes sunshine, fresh air and natural light through the lovely large windows.

2. Simply styled

Casa KR, NUV Arquitectura NUV Arquitectura Modern houses
NUV Arquitectura

NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura

The clean geometric lines and contemporary style of this façade is just so awesome and attractive.

3. Orientation

CASA HERNANDEZ, FERAARQUITECTOS FERAARQUITECTOS Minimalist house White
FERAARQUITECTOS

FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS

When planning the layout of the windows, consider the areas that receive the most sunshine and design your home accordingly.

4. Colour accent

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

A pop of colour to the exterior can be a unique and quirky décor choice, think of something that will be visually striking, elegant and charming.

5. White walls

Proyecto RR, SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño Minimalist house Bricks White
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

The white walls enhances the purity of the modern exterior, while being tasteful too.

6. Protected

CIENTO30, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

The house showcased here has a strong perimeter fence protecting the main entrance, while also displaying the brilliance of the architecture.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Artistic

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The façade is modern with an artistic flair, while the spacious layout is something to be amazed by.

8. Horizontal format

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home has a horizontal layout, how’s that for an excellent use of space?

9. Character

Proyecto Casa MF, Acrópolis Arquitectura Acrópolis Arquitectura Modern houses Stone White
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura

The character of the home should reflect the personal style of the homeowner, so a vibrant and bright exterior would be fitting for residents that are charismatic and charming.

10. Open and fresh

Casa Sta. Anita, Indigo Arquitectos Indigo Arquitectos Minimalist house Stone White
Indigo Arquitectos

Indigo Arquitectos
Indigo Arquitectos
Indigo Arquitectos

This home opens out onto the street, without being inhibited by a fence.

11. Rustic

Galeria 1, Creatura Renders Creatura Renders Classic style houses
Creatura Renders

Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders

The façade seen here has a tropical décor element of rustic elegance and drama.

12. Grey scale

Galeria 1, Creatura Renders Creatura Renders Classic style houses
Creatura Renders

Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders

A grey façade might not be the first choice for most homeowners, but when combined with a wooden door and gorgeous greenery, the effect is so comforting.

13. Combined tones

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The neutral colour palette of beige, grey stone and concrete adds a contemporary feature to this exterior.

14. Geometric feeling

Casa Londres, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

This is definitely a creative choice for an exterior, with well-defined geometric shapes adding an attractive aspect.

15. Classic combination

Proyectos Recientes, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

The combination of wood, metal, white, stone, glass and greenery are some of the main characteristics featured in this modern façade.

16. Intersecting planes

Galeria 1, Creatura Renders Creatura Renders Classic style houses
Creatura Renders

Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders

The large vertical plane defines the volume of this home in a creative and elegant visual manner.

17. Contrasts and accents

Casa Habitación, Arquitecto Alan RGA Arquitecto Alan RGA Modern houses
Arquitecto Alan RGA

Arquitecto Alan RGA
Arquitecto Alan RGA
Arquitecto Alan RGA

Go for a striking exterior by adding a vibrant colour that will peek the interest of passers-by.

18. Extended roof

PROJETOS RESIDENCIAIS, BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA Eclectic style houses Wood Amber/Gold
BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA

BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA
BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA
BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA

Add a unique feature by extending the roofs that form the mezzanine level for a stunning exterior that is ultra-modern.

19. Two tone

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Define different parts of the home by including two very tones in the design.

20. Glazed and gorgeous

CASAS HABITACION, Xome Arquitectos Xome Arquitectos Modern houses
Xome Arquitectos

Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos

Glazing is a fantastic way to enhance the style of an exterior, while still including sunshine and fresh air.

21. Stone walls

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Incorporating stone to the exterior can accentuate a rustic design element, keeping the home modern and elegant too.

22. Classic and contemporary

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The architecture along with the moldings, sloped ceilings and tiles is a creative take on contemporary design with some classic details.

23. Vegetation integration

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s amazing what greenery can do to enhance the style of the home, so go on add some vivid vegetation.

24. Illumination

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Brilliant illumination is an excellent way to ensure that your home is attractive and well-lit, so consider that before commencing with construction.

25. Extreme simplicity

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

We end this modern façade feature on a simple note, this home is the perfect balance between creative, stylish and chic. How about these: 12 prefabs for those who love style but don't have a lot of money?

5 pictures of sensational South African homes
Which architecture idea attracts you most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks