The 10 apartments that we visit today are different yet all sophisticated, stylish, modern and ultimately attractive. Proving that you don’t need a spacious home to create something relaxing, cosy and inviting. There are many ways to add some chic style to your home, from brilliant illumination, sensational colours and chic style and this feature aims to showcase the most amazing homes with tips and tricks from interior designers and experts. So what are you waiting for? Time to be inspired!