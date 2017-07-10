DIY: 6 small pools you can build yourself

Think you've got what it takes as a DIY/home improvement master? Why not have a crack at building your own swimming pool!
A swimming pool is a must-have addition to the modern home, especially during those blistering hot summer days. There is nothing more refreshing than relaxing and unwinding in your garden on a balmy summer night with the pool right there for a revitalising and cool splash, as and when needed. You may think that your garden is too tiny for a pool, but this homify feature will show you just how easy it is to add a vibrant and attractive pool area in even the tiniest gardens.
It may require some landscaping and professional planning, but the end result will be just fantastic! There’s no better way to head into the summer. So go on, have a look at your garden and decide where you’d like to place your pool, maybe a deck area while you at it, and how about an awesome braai spot too? Make your outdoor area a relaxing and comfortable escape from the reality of the busy working world and these 6 small gardens will show you how.
From this image we can see that the garden may be quite small, but there are plans to include a lovely swimming pool to entertain the entire family during those sweltering summer days.
This garden area is functional and practical too. The undercover patio and braai area is perfect for any time of the day and year, while the wooden deck around the pool is an awesome way to relax in between splash sessions.
The small pool is located in the courtyard of the home, allowing it to be accessible from both sides.
You may not want to go through the effort of excavating to build your pool, so why not opt for one that is simple, easy to install and above ground?
Your swimming pool doesn't need to be boring, opt for some fabulous water features and lovely garden too, your pool will be amazing!
The swimming pool here takes up most of the space in the backyard, but it's also a comfortable extension of the living area. Have a look at these: 10 small pools that fit in your yard