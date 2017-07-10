DIY: 6 small pools you can build yourself

Think you've got what it takes as a DIY/home improvement master? Why not have a crack at building your own swimming pool!

A swimming pool is a must-have addition to the modern home, especially during those blistering hot summer days. There is nothing more refreshing than relaxing and unwinding in your garden on a balmy summer night with the pool right there for a revitalising and cool splash, as and when needed. You may think that your garden is too tiny for a pool, but this homify feature will show you just how easy it is to add a vibrant and attractive pool area in even the tiniest gardens.

It may require some landscaping and professional planning, but the end result will be just fantastic! There’s no better way to head into the summer. So go on, have a look at your garden and decide where you’d like to place your pool, maybe a deck area while you at it, and how about an awesome braai spot too? Make your outdoor area a relaxing and comfortable escape from the reality of the busy working world and these 6 small gardens will show you how.