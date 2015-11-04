Relax! Home spas made easy

Every home needs a comfortable space just for relaxation, reflection and contemplation. A quiet and serene space that takes care of the needs of the mind, body and soul, allowing for unwinding, getting in touch with the inner self and basic escape from the busy working world and noisy outside.

Taking in the hot steam and enjoying the rush of the hot water has never been this elegant, opulent and wonderfully designed in every possible way. The inspiration for an exceptional designer spa room can be nothing short of calming and entrancing.

Anything from whirlpool baths, sauna and steam rooms or a combination of both, splendid showers and even magnificent meditation room combining all aspects of relaxation and divine comfort, the possibilities are really endless! With a variety of inspirations in all colours to choose from, getting the best relaxation for your home has never been this personalised.