Interior lighting: Guidelines for great design

It is a well-known fact that lighting contributes enormously to the feeling of any room, and can promote or hamper a good atmosphere, depending on its quality. A lighting scheme is a very important and often overlooked tool in interior design that is not only absolutely essential for functionality, but also rich in aesthetic possibilities. It is clear to see that a good lighting scheme is necessary for every room in a house.

A good place to always start when design an indoor lighting scheme, is with professional lighting designer. Here on homify we have more than 300 lighting designers and companies to choose from in providing guidance on a home's lighting scheme. If you are working on a tight budget or want to do things yourself, however, here is a basic guide on how to design interior lighting in your home for optimal effect.