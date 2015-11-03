A Cool Contemporary Wooden Home

This unusual yet interesting wooden home in Wilanow, near Warsaw in Poland, strives to be original, eclectic, attractive, modern, fun and completely different! This home certainly takes everything to the next level by incorporating nature and the environment into the design and structure.

From the exterior to the interior of this rustic home, nothing is left to chance. It has an enchanting and characterful appearance in every aspect: the personality and style of the owners are represented in each and every corner with a wild use of the imagination and limitless ideas. The interior design team at Stando Interior Design took their task seriously and ensured that all angles and aspects of the brief were matched and complied with accurately and successfully.