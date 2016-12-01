The modular home that proves prefabs are a perfect choice

We have a real treat in store for you today!
We are going to explore a fabulous and stylish home, discovering how it manages to maintain an incredibly contemporary look and feel while having a very strong and impressive connection to nature.
Designed by professionals Abakon SP. Z.O.O. Spolka Komandytowa, this is a wonderful example of how we can achieve a modern design with strong ties to the exterior without having to employ rustic elements.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said,
Nature always wears the colors of the spirit.
Today, we will see just how much spirit and beauty nature can infuse in a home.
Let's take a look!
From the outside of the home, we can see just how modern and impressive the home is.
It features a neutral facade, including cream walls and a grey roof. This contrasts beautifully with the gorgeous green garden that surrounds the home.
Already we can see how there is a strong connection to the surrounding nature thanks to the large glass windows and doors interspersed throughout the facade. These allow a transparent barrier between the interior and exterior spaces.
There are even skylights in the ceiling, ensuring that natural light and fresh air flows through the home.
The designers had a large property to work with and have truly taken advantage of it, using a whole section of the land for an outdoor garage and shed where cars, bicycles and even wood can be stored neatly away.
As South Africans, we know how important it is to have a place to store our cars. They need to be kept out of bad weather conditions, including the rain, hail and extreme sunlight.
However, there is another advantage to these types of structures. They make for a very neat and tidy facade, keeping everything stored neatly out of sight. Even your exterior should be well organised!
If we step through the front door, we can see how functional, charming and delightful the entrance hall is.
Remember that the entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to be perfect. You want to give guests and visitors a little taste in terms of what to expect from the rest of your home.
The little white table with drawers over here is a wonderful addition, as it doesn't take up too much space but it provides a little platform to store keys and other items.
The designers have added a gorgeous pot of flowers to this space as well, adding some natural decor and beauty to the space.
Don't you love how there is a silver picture frame around the intercom and alarm system, beautifying the functional elements?
The savvy living room features grey and white tones that make for a very elegant and classic look and feel. The cushions and table cloth bring some patterns into the space, which contrast beautifully with the smooth leather sofas and clean white walls.
The star of the show, however, is the wooden cladding on the wall, which features a carved out tree. This brings a very original and unique form of artwork and decor to the living space.
It is also inspired by the nature that surrounds the home!
In this image, we can see how the kitchen and the dining room flow into one space thanks to the open plan design. This creates a very savvy and interactive space where family and friends can chat to each other while the meal is being cooked.
The kitchen features a very useful kitchen island in the middle of the room, which creates an extra surface for cooking or preparing food. It also gives the kitchen area more storage space, keeping items stored neatly out of sight.
When items can be stored neatly out of sight, you can have a very neat and minimalist kitchen space that is ready to be cooked in any time of the day!
Tip: Add vases of flowers and pot plants to an interior space for a very unique and refreshing design.
The television room features black and red tones, which are more vibrant and bold than the design we've seen throughout the rest of the home.
Your television room or family room is a little bit more cosy and relaxed than the other rooms in the house, so you can afford to be a little bit more creative with it.
However, you'll notice that there is even a pot plant in this space, connecting the interiors to the exterior space.
Natural light also flows through the windows into this area, creating a light, bright and naturally warm interior.
Even the hallway is a piece of artwork in this savvy home!
It features a painting of a tree that spreads right across the one side of the wall. This truly brings a charming and refreshing touch to a space that is often overlooked as a way to get from Point A to Point B.
The design is illuminated by the soft lights that have been positioned throughout the hallway, which give this space mood and ambiance.
We end off our tour outside on the terrace, which features gorgeous sun loungers where the family can relax in the sunshine and fresh air.
There is also a table and chairs outside on the terrace, where meals can be enjoyed. The designers have gone for tiled flooring, which is a durable material that looks beautiful too.
The plants, flowers and trees including throughout this space add a gorgeous and refreshing touch, ensuring that the terrace blends beautifully into the surrounds.
