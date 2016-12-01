The modular home that proves prefabs are a perfect choice

We have a real treat in store for you today!

We are going to explore a fabulous and stylish home, discovering how it manages to maintain an incredibly contemporary look and feel while having a very strong and impressive connection to nature.

Designed by professionals Abakon SP. Z.O.O. Spolka Komandytowa, this is a wonderful example of how we can achieve a modern design with strong ties to the exterior without having to employ rustic elements.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, Nature always wears the colors of the spirit.

Today, we will see just how much spirit and beauty nature can infuse in a home.

Let's take a look!