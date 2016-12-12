The stunning home that shows us all what is possible with good ideas

When it comes to architecture and interior design, mixing different styles can be a tricky business, unless you make use of a talented and experienced design team to oversee every step of the process. Fortunately, the owners of today’s discovery here on homify 360° were in such luck, as the end results will undoubtedly show.

Flaunting quite a heady mix of modern, minimalist and traditional motifs, this home is something of an enigma, and yet it really does work! So, if you’ve been putting that renovation (or brand-new build) off because you can’t settle on a style, then scroll right ahead and take all the tips you need from this structure that might just inspire you to think outside the box.