The stunning home that shows us all what is possible with good ideas

When it comes to architecture and interior design, mixing different styles can be a tricky business, unless you make use of a talented and experienced design team to oversee every step of the process. Fortunately, the owners of today’s discovery here on homify 360° were in such luck, as the end results will undoubtedly show.
Flaunting quite a heady mix of modern, minimalist and traditional motifs, this home is something of an enigma, and yet it really does work! So, if you’ve been putting that renovation (or brand-new build) off because you can’t settle on a style, then scroll right ahead and take all the tips you need from this structure that might just inspire you to think outside the box.
Whether you prefer the modern or the rustic style, you can’t deny that this house has a worthy presence. Built with a contemporary shape in mind and finished with a minimalist concrete render and traditional wood cladding, this is a house that deliberately sets out to surprise and disorientate you—all in order to gain your appreciation.
Why would anyone opt for a fabulously amazing façade if daylight is the only time when it can be appreciated? With flush-fitting spotlights in the overhang, this house now gets to flaunt its staggering style even after the sun has set.
See how that warm shine seems to bring out the timber surfaces so much more than the cool concrete.
Of course any structure that is meant to take your breath away won’t settle for ordinary, run-of-the-mill windows; hence these over-sized and minimal additions were chosen.
Interrupting the concrete surfaces that make up the lower portion of the façade, these large glazing panels really keep the design feeling modern and not too overbearing. Plus it treats us to prime views of the interior spaces, so no complaints from our side!
We are quite relieved to see that some genius creativity was spent on the garden landscaping as well. It happens much too often that all the glitz and the glamour goes to the house, leaving the surrounding garden (or back yard) neglected and outdated.
Some simple landscaping, as seen here, really finishes a project perfectly and enhances the overall look of the entire structure.
Care to take a guess as to what interior style this is? It might be modern, but then again there are retro furniture items.
It could be retro, but the open-plan scheme is more of a contemporary nature. It could even be minimalist, but there is too much colour. So, what is it then?
As we said before, it's the perfect blend of everything, leading us to the eclectic look! Thanks to the open layout and vastness of the space, any design scheme is possible in here.
With an open-plan layout in full force, of course the staircase starts to become a focal point in the main living space, which has been kept rather clean.
That black metal structure with slim timber steps looks so perfectly at home here that nobody can be blamed for thinking the two were made for each other. Depending on the surrounding colour- and design schemes, the staircase can either be a standout feature, or blend in quite flawlessly.
Concrete has become a most sought-after choice for interior design, and this coating here helps to add a strong dose of industrial style into the mix. Although so simple in its construction, this contemporary mantle helps to draw attention in an otherwise clean, clear, and huge room.
Of course an entire house that’s decked out in neutral tones and concrete surfaces would look rather dull. So, thankfully, the designers opted for some contrast and motif in the kitchen, as this subway-tiled backsplash shows us.
We’re on to the bathroom, which opted for a bare-necessities look – but no complaints from our side, as there is something overtly stylish about this seemingly blank canvas.
A double sink-and-mirror combo places a strong emphasis on usability, while a touch of marble here and there is just enough to draw our attention away from the dusty colour palette.
What an ideal example of interior design done perfectly!
