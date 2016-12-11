An amazing home in the suburbs perfect for a family

When picturing a house in Switzerland, most of us would imagine a log cabin on a lush hill with majestic mountains in the background – perhaps a goat or two added on the side for visual effect.

Well, scratch that image right now if you’re imagining it, for the residence in Switzerland we’re about to discover couldn’t be further from that. Instead, this structure opts for a much more rigid approach in layout, with strong cubic volumes, linear designs, and earth-toned neutrals adorning both the exterior- and interior surfaces.

In fact, when viewing the house from the outside, you’ll be forgiven for thinking that it’s some kind of humongous storage shed instead of a cosy house.

Scroll ahead to see what we’re talking about…