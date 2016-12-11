An amazing home in the suburbs perfect for a family

When picturing a house in Switzerland, most of us would imagine a log cabin on a lush hill with majestic mountains in the background – perhaps a goat or two added on the side for visual effect.
Well, scratch that image right now if you’re imagining it, for the residence in Switzerland we’re about to discover couldn’t be further from that. Instead, this structure opts for a much more rigid approach in layout, with strong cubic volumes, linear designs, and earth-toned neutrals adorning both the exterior- and interior surfaces.
In fact, when viewing the house from the outside, you’ll be forgiven for thinking that it’s some kind of humongous storage shed instead of a cosy house.
Scroll ahead to see what we’re talking about…
We all know the importance of selecting a decent location for a house; but do you think that one can get any better than a spot in Switzerland overlooking Lake Zürich with the mountains in the background? Probably not…
A stone-clad driveway elegantly cuts through the lush lawn and takes us to the quaint and eye-catching structure which, thanks to its light neutral colours, contrasts superbly with the lush tones of the surrounding landscape.
Shifting ever so slightly to the left gives us a rather different view of the house – here we can see how the brick-clad driveway splits into a spacious path that takes us right to one of the house’s direct entrances.
Even though the house looks completely closed off on the front side, it’s an entirely different story at the back. Here the house opens up so welcomingly, revealing a lush lawn, spacious terrace, and a breathtaking swimming pool in the process.
Notice the fantastic ambience achieved by the expertly placed lights, glowing up not only the interior spaces and terrace floor, but also enveloping the pool in a glittering blue as well.
The clean-and-quiet look of the façade gets repeated on the inside. Only the bare essentials were included, especially in this hallway that links up the various rooms. No wall art, no décor pieces or furniture items to catch our eye (unless you count the timber surfaces) – just a clean and neutral colour combination resting in a spacious layout.
One would be forgiven for not thinking that this is the kitchen, for there are no appliances or storage compartments, or anything else that usually announces the location of the culinary space. But trust us when we say that these timber-coated surfaces are, indeed, the kitchen of this unique house.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area, adorned in another set of neutral tones, albeit slightly darker to offset with the cooking space.
The usual image one gets of a patio is either a clean space with no furniture or décor pieces, or an area decorated with potted plants and colourful flowers. This patio, on the other hand, turns that image on its head by providing us with this rather unique vision.
Is it beautiful? Is it too weird? You be the judge of that, but we can’t deny that it does pose a fascinating look.
The main bedroom is located adjacent to the closed-in patio, meaning no prying eyes will be able to catch a glimpse of these spaces.
The same pale glow that dominates the rest of the interior rooms can be found in here, beautifully lighting up the crisp white colours of the bedroom.
That ceiling light, however, definitely makes a stylish statement, becoming the focal piece in this otherwise clean-and-quiet bedroom.
Kudos to the architects, for they have ensured a bathroom space that gets optimum natural light without sacrificing any privacy. The bathroom, right next to the bedroom, opens up onto the same closed-in patio, which means some much-needed privacy for bath time.
