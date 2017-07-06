DIY: build your own roof terrace in 8 easy steps

Building a roof terrace might sound ridiculously complicated… but it's actually one of the easier home improvement projects out there!
Living in a city involves many challenges, from surviving a significant amount of noise from morning until late at night, and dealing with the appeal for calmness at the time of traffic chaos, from generating defenses to weather conditions, and still not going sick every weekend!
If you inhabit a large metropolis city, like many of us , you may desire to have a terrace or a special site for a patio, either front or rear, so that you can rest under the sky, look at stars and enjoy the clouds! Because in large cities, all homes have no room to spare sideways but upstairs.
Let us accomplish this challenging of building and designing a terrace over the roof step by step and add some height to your home, creating a space that is worthy of all the hardwork and efforts. Follow the guide.
Firstly, you go up to your roof and begin to analyze the conditions and characteristics that you have not seen before you. With this, you can start planning the design that will decide how your rest area will look like. The first aspect, most probably would be to clear up the area because if you build things there, it will be impossible to create a new place to enjoy.
Just let your imaginations to be free and you have ample of scope to do a lot on your terrace!
Here you will not be concerned on how the plants and trees will be able to grant a majestic shade, instead, before starting to furnish and decorate, analyze what parts of your roof will be protected from the sun and which is clearly located outdoors.
You can even, as we touch the subject of shadows, place a pergola, if you are free to live in open because it lets you enjoy sunscreen only when you require, you can even look for easy designs move. Pergolas and Patios are an instant favorite for all.
A view of your city from the top of your house or apartment, this is a privilege to have if you wish to enjoy look at the city while eliminating all the hustle bustle away. So enjoyable that you need not fret whether you have a garden or which plants you need to buy.
The tip in this step is that at the beginning of the arrangement of each element of your foreign stay not violating sight; no obstacles more than the pillars which are merely necessary.
If your terrace is on the heights , even before putting everything you provide comfort, you need to install essential protection measures. You have several alternatives like completely cover with a dome or make a fence with a minimum height of one meter, because if it is smaller, it is not efficient enough to serve as a barrier and / or brake.
Given the almost traditional idea that the terrace is a good company around patio or garden, it is difficult to let go of the idea with absence of greenery, so we suggest to acquire some plants, no matter how tiny they are, as long as their branches, leaves and flowers do not go unnoticed. You have plenty of other things to show your personlity but no compromises on this please.
Already the whole environment is now ready ? Then if you have time to arrange the furniture, grant elements responsible for almost all of your convenience. Of course, to achieve this with a success, you must know very well that the selected furniture will stand up in your home for long term and can endure strong winds, dust, sun, rain, etc.
If you do not have a lot of space for creating a terrace, but some open gallery space then this one goes to you.
In short, we refer to only put what you do need; no excesses, which in the house you have everything you need.
Well, its nothing a big deal for designers.
This is very common in households that are not independent, ie departments. In such circumstances, it may even be shared roof. The solution that we can think of is to follow the same steps but install it on a balcony or a space that you own and you connect with the outside.
This step can not be missed because it is the right time for you get to the terrace to enjoy and have colors, textures, and shapes that will provide comfort, passivity; in one sentence, get what you like and with whom you feel identified.
In the example, we place the bright colors on cushions, chairs and even the flowers that show that those who daily enjoy this place are lovers of chromatic vitality.
