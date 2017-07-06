DIY: build your own roof terrace in 8 easy steps

Building a roof terrace might sound ridiculously complicated… but it's actually one of the easier home improvement projects out there!

Living in a city involves many challenges, from surviving a significant amount of noise from morning until late at night, and dealing with the appeal for calmness at the time of traffic chaos, from generating defenses to weather conditions, and still not going sick every weekend!

If you inhabit a large metropolis city, like many of us , you may desire to have a terrace or a special site for a patio, either front or rear, so that you can rest under the sky, look at stars and enjoy the clouds! Because in large cities, all homes have no room to spare sideways but upstairs.

Let us accomplish this challenging of building and designing a terrace over the roof step by step and add some height to your home, creating a space that is worthy of all the hardwork and efforts. Follow the guide.