​A Dream Home for the Modern Family

homify 360° is your daily fix of stylish and ultra fantastic architectural creation, in a multitude of settings worldwide. Today we examine a contemporary villa situated in Quinta da Beloura, Portugal.
The house is located on a 90-hectare farm that was transformed into a local golf course, so we know the surroundings are nothing but clean, fresh and pristine. This must have been the background ideals the architectural firm, A.As, Associated Architects, had in mind when they searched for the perfect venue for their contemporary design.
The firm, boasting more than a quarter of a century’s experience in design and construction, makes it their mission to operate in several areas, from private housing to commercial construction.
So, we have the perfect spot – and now what about the perfect house? Let’s see what they’ve accomplished…
The villa, decked out in contemporary fashion, is a ground-floor dwelling. However, what it lacks in vertical dimensions, it more than makes up for in horizontal spaces.
The house is laid out in two distinct bodies, each one containing its own array of rooms, with the main entry point connecting the bodies. The first body contains the more social and active rooms of the villa: children’s rooms, guest bedroom, kitchen, laundry, garage, dining room, living room, home office, as well as a small gym and toilet area.
The second body is reserved for the private spaces of the homeowners – the parents. This distinct area houses a dressing room, as well as two bathrooms overlooking an interior courtyard, complete with direct access to a garden located right outside the rooms.
Apart from designing a dwelling that is aesthetically pleasing, the architects also considered several other factors, such as the climatic factors of the environment (the prevailing northern winds of the area greatly influenced the design, for example). And, of course, a terrific view of the adjacent golf course was a must for the homeowners!
But for those days where the family seeks a bit of privacy, but still want a terrific view of chic surroundings, they just have to open one of the glass sliding doors to enjoy their tremendous backyard – complete with warm wooden deck (perfect for lounging) and elongated swimming pool (ideal for exercising or relaxing).
A closer look at the exteriors reveals the smooth and discreet transitions between the different materials. Warm and active stone designs easily switch over into a caramel-brown wooden deck, and then effortlessly blend in with the crisp white concrete serving as the ceiling. And let’s not forget the transparency of the wide glass-glazed sliding doors, refreshingly adding some exterior lighting and air to the inside spaces.
What is interesting to note is the fact that most of the villa’s social areas (dining room, living room, and home office) have direct access to the outside – making it quite effortless for any social event to move from exterior to interior, or vice versa.
With the cool and shaded interiors being so closely situated to the swimming area, one can easily boast about lounging by the pool, while actually relaxing on a cosy couch in the living room.
Long linear designs direct our eyes horizontally, effectively making this ground-level villa seem longer and more spacious. The tasteful deck accompanies the villa in its entirety, embracing it in a warm wooden hug. The exteriors exude a vibe of tranquillity and peace, no doubt because of the composed design of the lawn and vegetation areas.
The combination of simple yet tasteful building materials, along with the serene garden, gives a spa-like attitude to the villa, and makes any walk around the house seem just as relaxing and rejuvenating as an afternoon dip in that crisp-blue pool.
We finally brace the interiors, and we’re not disappointed – that calming serenity outside accompanies us as we enter the villa.
We locate the kitchen in the separation area between the living- and private zones of the house – a social and vibey place that joins these two worlds together. Lightness and brightness envelope the cooking space, which boasts a decent collection of contemporary appliances, as well as a stylish layout.
With the addition of white furniture, as well as natural lighting streaming in through the life-sized windows, the space is effectively expanded. And should you start to feel a bit restricted here, there’s the welcoming view of the chic, open exteriors as a soothing mechanism.
Venturing deeper into the house, we see how the comfy wooden floors not only carry us from room to room, but also invite us to the exterior parts. This perspective leads out to the inner courtyard, which also serves as an additional space of privacy to the inhabitants.
Calm, pale ceiling protectively guards over the room, and extends out onto the patio, providing additional shading for those not yet ready to brace the sun. It is clear that the soothing exterior surroundings form an integral part of the house’s interior layout, only slightly separated from the rooms by a thin glass layer, and a few feet of wooden deck.
As natural lighting gives way and night descends, the pool becomes a lively inhabitant, casting its cool aquatic glow against the warm, fiery lighting from within. Pale interiors get transformed into a warm internal setting, conveying a welcoming vibe from all corners of this stylish structure.
Offset with the fresh natural tone of the night sky, a unique atmosphere of comfort extends to all present. This creates the perfect ambience, either for a lively event by the pool, or a solitary evening with a glass of wine and one’s thoughts – with a stylish, contemporary companion of architectural intelligence as the ever-welcoming setting.