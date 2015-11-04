​A Dream Home for the Modern Family

homify 360° is your daily fix of stylish and ultra fantastic architectural creation, in a multitude of settings worldwide. Today we examine a contemporary villa situated in Quinta da Beloura, Portugal.

The house is located on a 90-hectare farm that was transformed into a local golf course, so we know the surroundings are nothing but clean, fresh and pristine. This must have been the background ideals the architectural firm, A.As, Associated Architects, had in mind when they searched for the perfect venue for their contemporary design.

The firm, boasting more than a quarter of a century’s experience in design and construction, makes it their mission to operate in several areas, from private housing to commercial construction.

So, we have the perfect spot – and now what about the perfect house? Let’s see what they’ve accomplished…