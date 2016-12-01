Wrong decisions in small bathrooms

Let's be honest with ourselves, small spaces sometimes need small changes not only to become more stylish but also to become more functional.
When it comes to the bathroom, people often think that improving the space is just about knocking down a wall and making it bigger. However, today at homify we are going to focus on how this is not always the answer. In fact, we are going to look at all sorts of bad decisions that we make when it comes to bathroom design so that we can avoid them.
Remember that sometimes you may also need some help and advice from a design professional when it comes to your bathroom, but we can start you off on the right foot with some easy solutions that you can implement today.
You'll also learn some tips and tricks when it comes to making the absolute most of the space available to you.
So let's take a look at some common mistakes so that you can avoid them!
It is better to position a sink in the corner of a small bathroom rather than in a central location where it will be in the way.
Sizable designs and patterns can enhance a small space visually, distracting us from just how small the bathroom truly is.
Doors that open inward and outward in small bathrooms aren't always practical as they take up unnecessary space. It is better to fit a curtain around the shower or doors that slide sideways.
When it comes to smaller spaces, it is better to opt for oval accessories and equipment. These are modern and space-efficient!
You don't want to end up taking up more floor space than necessary with cosmetics or cleaning products. Make the most of the storage space available to you in the form of medicine cabinets, drawers and shelves.
In smaller bathrooms, you want to install the largest mirror possible. It will widen the space and add depth to it.
Storage in a small bathroom is not easy. Instead of taking up space with an additional towel rack or even cabinet, install a few niches in the walls where the towels can be stacked neatly away.
The rest of your towels can be stored away in another room.
Go for a minimalist sink that doesn't overwhelm the space. A narrow sink like the one in this design is always a great option. It's still stylish and chic, while fitting neatly into the bathroom.
The addition of even one small cabinet can completely change a bathroom. We can store towels, bathroom accessories and cosmetics neatly out of sight.
It is a pity to waste space under the ceiling. Make the most of it like the designers have done here.
