The small but stylish home you'll want to move into today

Today’s discovery takes on the form of an industrial-style city apartment – and yes, it has all the features that we love so dearly about the industrial style: exposed structural materials, industrial elements like bricks and beams, lots of open-floor spaces, and a cool and collected colour palette that doesn’t aim to surprise, but rather to impress in a subtle way.

In addition, the architects make use of oh-so clever techniques to save space and conjure up a little extra legroom that we had no choice but to share this exceptional space with you.

Enjoy!