3 wooden cabins you'll want this summer

If you are one to enjoy the simple things in life during this holiday season, then a cabin with a fabulous panoramic view might just make for the perfect getaway. It doesn’t mean that your home away from home in the hills needs to be without the basic amenities for modern and comfortable living and these 3 wonderful wooden cabins are sure to show you the awesome possibilities for that summer vacation in style. The examples of wooden homes we visit today includes plans, making it easier for you to build yours in order to suit the needs of your family. So whether you like the idea of a basic home or a cabin with some sleek sophisticated style, the architect of these gorgeous homes have something for you. So, let’s see what fits!
The basic house has a solid foundation, as well as every aspect that a cottage would need to be comfortable regardless of the conditions outdoors. It's built in an economic and eco-friendly manner, making it cosy throughout the year, while the timber walls are just so cute and chic too. But wait until you see the plans.
The versatile cabin has a similar structure to that seen in the first project we visited, however the walls and slabs are different.
The second level is also quite similar to that featured in the first project, with two more bedrooms upstairs, however the choice of wood makes the colour scheme of the cabin different. It is important to consider a material that best suits the environment of your cabin, opting for a cheaper wood may not be the best idea in the long run as more maintenance may be required.
The wood used in the construction of this lovely home is of an exceptional quality, allowing the cabin to be more durable against the harsh elements of sun, extreme temperatures, rain and even wind. The reddish wood colour is what you would expect from a traditional cabin, but when you see the plans you’ll realise that this cabin is anything but ordinary. The roof is also made from a strong weather-proof material, so leaks during the rainy season will be something of the past.
The ground floor layout of this home is just perfect, allowing for a comfortable space to entertain and socialise at any time of the day, while including a shared bedroom, full kitchen and functional bathroom too. The bedroom is great for those extra friends you brought along on the trip, but wait until you see the plans for the top floor… you’ll be amazed.
The top floor of the cabin includes two more bedrooms, allowing for kids to come with on this trip to the woods. The idea is that the cabin is a space to come home to, freshen up and rest after a day out, which is why the very basic amenities have been included.
The final cabin we review today is the most contemporary, stylish and spacious option included in this feature. It has a luxurious and comfortable atmosphere that will definitely make a vacation in this rusticliving space memorable. The darker colour wood has a sophisticated and modern look, but wait until you get an idea of the layout from the plans!
The layout of this modern cabin is completely different to the first two projects, with a spacious social zone utilising most of the interior. It also includes a full kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, but let’s see what awaits us upstairs.
The spacious bedrooms, extra bathroom and defined terrace ensures that this home is comfortable and elegant. Wouldn’t you just love a vacation in this cottage with your loved ones? How about: A beautiful family home so perfect you might have a heart attack?