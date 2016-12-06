Your browser is out-of-date.

25 beautiful and easy to copy ideas for your wardrobe

So you’re tired of your boring, cluttered and ugly bedroom and in need of a fantastic wardrobe, closet or dressing room to get your home in ship shape. Well, these 25 fabulous and cool wardrobe ideas are sure to get your bedroom looking tidier, more organised and absolutely stylish too. Regardless of the size of your home, bedroom or closet, there are some awesome ideas available to get your sleeping quarters looking a lot more chic and sleek, it may just take some out-of-the-box thinking and creativity, but imagine how comfortable your bedroom would be without the clutter.

The interior designers of these fantastic bedroom wardrobe ideas included everything from the most modern and minimalist décor option, to the luxurious and fascinating as well as the rustic and vintage inspired designs to make your bedroom more comfortable and elegant, regardless of the size. This means that even if your bedroom is attractive already, you may just need to go for some sophisticated storage ideas to maintain order or add that touch of drama with some gorgeous drapery.

Keep everything organised and perfect, from your shoes, to your off-season clothing, as well as those evening gowns and even extra blankets, bed linen and pillows. The key to creating extra space in your closet is to ensure order and by defining and designating space for all your belongings, your wardrobe is sure to be neat and tidy throughout the year. Spring cleaning will be a breeze if you have space for all your personal items, but remember that it is necessary to throw out the unused and outdated clothing too. So consider doing a closet overhaul before fitting in your new wardrobe. You may find that some items are broken or ill-fitting and it’s time to toss the irreparable pieces to make space for something brand new.

1. Neutral colour

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style bedroom
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

2. Transparent and elegant

Walk-in-wardrobe, Lamco Design LTD Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Lamco Design LTD

Walk-in-wardrobe

3. Perfect planning

Bedroom Furniture INGLISH DESIGN BedroomWardrobes & closets
INGLISH DESIGN

Bedroom Furniture

4. Rails for reason

Grey-Beige Zebrano walk-in wardrobe with gold frame sliding doors, Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd

Grey-Beige Zebrano walk-in wardrobe with gold frame sliding doors

5. Organised and visible

Linen Walk-in-wardrobes , Lamco Design LTD Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Lamco Design LTD

Linen Walk-in-wardrobes

6. For the temporary space

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

7. Fitted and decorative

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Rash_studio

8. Brilliant and colourful

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

9. A refined choice

Elfa und Lumi exhibition in furniture showroom "Möbel Inhofer", Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify

Elfa und Lumi exhibition in furniture showroom Möbel Inhofer

10. Old-fashioned charm

Triple Door French Art Deco Armoire With Fitted Interior homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

Triple Door French Art Deco Armoire With Fitted Interior

11. So simple

Atelier wardrobe in scuffed grey homify BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Grey
homify

Atelier wardrobe in scuffed grey

12. Designated areas

Designer Walk In Wardrobe Bravo London Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets Fake Leather Wood effect
Bravo London Ltd

Designer Walk In Wardrobe

13. For the shoes

Surrey estate storage solutions made by Bravo London, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
Bravo London Ltd

Surrey estate storage solutions made by Bravo London

14. Sleek glazing

Segmenta sliding door wardrobe, Pictured here in white and grey lacquered glass panels Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Lamco Design LTD

Segmenta sliding door wardrobe, Pictured here in white and grey lacquered glass panels

15. Ultra-minimalist

'Wall' hinged door wardrobe by Maronese homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Wall' hinged door wardrobe by Maronese

16. Sliding doors for a small space

Obra Nueva - Dormitorios y vestidor - Bº Pº Martin Fierro - Yerba Buena, DIAZ GUERRA ESTUDIO DIAZ GUERRA ESTUDIO BedroomWardrobes & closets
DIAZ GUERRA ESTUDIO

17. Separate storage in a bedroom

homify Modern dressing room
homify

18. Bright and vibrant

Lumi - Mehr Raum für Ihre Persönlichkeit., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood-Plastic Composite Orange
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

19. In the hallway

Холостяцкая квартира в ЖК «АНГЛИЙСКИЙ КВАРТАЛ», KOSHKA INTERIORS KOSHKA INTERIORS Eclectic style dressing rooms
KOSHKA INTERIORS

20. Mirrored doors

Mirror Sliding Doors, Wardrobe Design Online Wardrobe Design Online BedroomWardrobes & closets
Wardrobe Design Online

Mirror Sliding Doors

21. Utilise the corners

Bespoke cabinetry Baker & Baker Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Baker &amp; Baker

Bespoke cabinetry

22. Elegant and sophisticated

Walk in Wardrobe homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
homify

Walk in Wardrobe

23. Warm, chic and cosy

Hangar Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA Campbell Watson Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Campbell Watson

Hangar Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA

24. Drapery for the luxurious dressing room

Французский уголок в "Балтийской жемчужине", Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Eclectic style dressing rooms
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

25. Attic storage sorted

homify Modern dressing room
homify

If you liked these closet ideas, here are 21 pictures of wardrobes you can easily copy in one weekend

Which wardrobe will you add to your home?

