Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 photos of an adorable and modern kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Loading admin actions …

So you’ve just moved into a home with limited space and you’re worried that the size of everything from the kitchen to the living room will cramp your style. But, it may be a good idea to move with the times instead, so go on and adapt to your new living conditions like a pro, by starting out with an awesome kitchen revamp idea.

Compact kitchens don’t have to look cluttered and untidy, there are in fact many ways to increase storage and space by just thinking smart. Going for some fascinating colours to brighten the space and adding some brilliant illumination will also enhance the size of the most petite cooking areas. Because the modern home includes an open plan living space that incorporates the kitchen, living room and dining room, interior designers have had to look for fantastic ways to factor in the identity of the home owner, while going big on style.

The petite kitchen in this homify feature is proof that dynamite comes in small packages, and with these 6 stunning cosy kitchen ideas, you’ll definitely find some inspiration to create your own efficient and elegant cooking zone.

Whether it be the choice of appliances, colour scheme, materials, mosaic elements or even a combination of rustic style and modern minimalist features, you’ll find what you’re looking for in this decorative and designer kitchen idea. And although the space may be limited, this kitchen has not neglected any aspects of contemporary style and modern living, including everything from an informal dining area to usable countertops and even sleek, hidden appliances. Our visit to this gorgeous kitchen will definitely get you thinking… what should I include to make my kitchen a reflection of my personality and character?

1. We love the lights here, which bring a modern look, while the rustic style of the breakfast bar not only optimises space and practicality, but looks great.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenLighting
Cucine e Design

Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design

2. A simple backsplash can make the space look stylish. In this particular case, we love the mix-matched pattern.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Cucine e Design

Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design

3. A nice, modern oven creates an enjoyable space to cook in

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenSinks & taps
Cucine e Design

Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design

4. If you've got a small space and want to incorporate the biggest kitchen possible, a corner design is a great option.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenBench tops
Cucine e Design

Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design

5. Another look at the oven, backsplash and smart cupboards.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Cucine e Design

Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design

6. A final look—what do you think?

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Cucine e Design

Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design

How about these 12 ideas for a small and modern kitchen?

14 smart, space saving ideas for small homes
How would you decorate your small kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks