6 photos of an adorable and modern kitchen

So you’ve just moved into a home with limited space and you’re worried that the size of everything from the kitchen to the living room will cramp your style. But, it may be a good idea to move with the times instead, so go on and adapt to your new living conditions like a pro, by starting out with an awesome kitchen revamp idea.

Compact kitchens don’t have to look cluttered and untidy, there are in fact many ways to increase storage and space by just thinking smart. Going for some fascinating colours to brighten the space and adding some brilliant illumination will also enhance the size of the most petite cooking areas. Because the modern home includes an open plan living space that incorporates the kitchen, living room and dining room, interior designers have had to look for fantastic ways to factor in the identity of the home owner, while going big on style.

The petite kitchen in this homify feature is proof that dynamite comes in small packages, and with these 6 stunning cosy kitchen ideas, you’ll definitely find some inspiration to create your own efficient and elegant cooking zone.

Whether it be the choice of appliances, colour scheme, materials, mosaic elements or even a combination of rustic style and modern minimalist features, you’ll find what you’re looking for in this decorative and designer kitchen idea. And although the space may be limited, this kitchen has not neglected any aspects of contemporary style and modern living, including everything from an informal dining area to usable countertops and even sleek, hidden appliances. Our visit to this gorgeous kitchen will definitely get you thinking… what should I include to make my kitchen a reflection of my personality and character?