13 pictures of stunning South African homes

Providing you with multiple articles every single day, we here at homify search far and wide to bring you the best of architecture and home design from all over the world. From the popular trends in the US to the oriential treasures in the East, we make sure that we inspect everything the world has to offer, and which our readers can take inspiration from.
Our greatest joy, however, comes from us being able to present you with projects and ideas that come from right here in South Africa. There is nothing quite like appreciating local design, as it instils a sense of pride and belief in the potential of our local design market.
Today, therefore, we would just like to take a few minutes and simply appreciate the best of South African architecture. This article is literally just 13 pictures of amazing South African homes that inspire and excite us. We are sure the list will fill you with pride and wonder as well. Let's waste no further time and get right to it!
The first house on our list is an elegant and warm combination of a natural rock facade and welcoming lighting.
This house is an intricate composition of geometric forms, which is highly trendy and impressive.
The rear view of this home offer a glimpse into a very modern building that opens up entirely to the outdoors.
If you thought that prefabricated homes were a sustainable and economic privilege reserved for overseas countries, feast your eyes on this South African marvel.
This extensive home boast three levels of angled volumes that produse a stunning visual effect.
This breathtaking project looks as if it comes right out of a scene from the future.
Here we have a much more laid-back home with a bamboo-covered facade.
This house is minimalistic and incorporates nature to produce a state of harmony.
Although the building here is impressive in its own right, we are taken with this home's interesting accompanying garden as well.
This house makes use of strong lines and bold forms for a very spacious home.
Number 11 is a huge home that is surely anyone's dream of a beach house.
The most impressive feature of this already stunning home, is its extended swimming pool!
We end off our list of amazing South African homes with this beauty that's hidden away amongst the trees in a dense wood. Although our list exhibit some of the best in South African architecture with something for every taste, this last one is surely a nature-lovers dream.