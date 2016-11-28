Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 pictures of stunning South African homes

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
House Boz , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Providing you with multiple articles every single day, we here at homify search far and wide to bring you the best of architecture and home design from all over the world. From the popular trends in the US to the oriential treasures in the East, we make sure that we inspect everything the world has to offer, and which our readers can take inspiration from. 

Our greatest joy, however, comes from us being able to present you with projects and ideas that come from right here in South Africa. There is nothing quite like appreciating local design, as it instils a sense of pride and belief in the potential of our local design market. 

Today, therefore, we would just like to take a few minutes and simply appreciate the best of South African architecture. This article is literally just 13 pictures of amazing South African homes that inspire and excite us. We are sure the list will fill you with pride and wonder as well. Let's waste no further time and get right to it!

1. Rock and light

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

The first house on our list is an elegant and warm combination of a natural rock facade and welcoming lighting.

2. Impressive forms

House Boz , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Boz

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This house is an intricate composition of geometric forms, which is highly trendy and impressive. 

3. Open and modern

Incredible modern house in the heart of Ballito, CA Architects CA Architects Pool
CA Architects

Incredible modern house in the heart of Ballito

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

The rear view of this home offer a glimpse into a very modern building that opens up entirely to the outdoors. 

4. Prefab perfection

HOUSE PILLAY, T4 Architects T4 Architects
T4 Architects

HOUSE PILLAY

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

If you thought that prefabricated homes were a sustainable and economic privilege reserved for overseas countries, feast your eyes on this South African marvel. 

5. Volumes and angles

Casa Llorell, Simon Garcia | arqfoto Simon Garcia | arqfoto Modern houses
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

This extensive home boast three levels of angled volumes that produse a stunning visual effect. 

6. Futuristic masterpiece

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This breathtaking project looks as if it comes right out of a scene from the future. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Island influence

Bluebird Pre-primary school, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Commercial spaces Schools
Environment Response Architecture

Bluebird Pre-primary school

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

Here we have a much more laid-back home with a bamboo-covered facade.

8. Zen influences

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

This house is minimalistic and incorporates nature to produce a state of harmony.

9. Contours and colours

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Although the building here is impressive in its own right, we are taken with this home's interesting accompanying garden as well. 

10. Large and bold

House at Ballito, TJ Architects TJ Architects Country style house
TJ Architects

House at Ballito

TJ Architects
TJ Architects
TJ Architects

This house makes use of strong lines and bold forms for a very spacious home.

11. Beach dream

Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten van ringen architecten Modern houses
van ringen architecten

van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

Number 11 is a huge home that is surely anyone's dream of a beach house. 

12. Pool paradise

House Mosi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Mosi

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

The most impressive feature of this already stunning home, is its extended swimming pool!

13. Woodlands escape

Boshuis, Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa Smit Architects Modern houses
Smit Architects

Boshuis, Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa

Smit Architects
Smit Architects
Smit Architects

We end off our list of amazing South African homes with this beauty that's hidden away amongst the trees in a dense wood. Although our list exhibit some of the best in South African architecture with something for every taste, this last one is surely a nature-lovers dream.

5 small backyards that got awesome new pools
Which one of these South African beauties did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks