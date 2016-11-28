13 pictures of stunning South African homes

Providing you with multiple articles every single day, we here at homify search far and wide to bring you the best of architecture and home design from all over the world. From the popular trends in the US to the oriential treasures in the East, we make sure that we inspect everything the world has to offer, and which our readers can take inspiration from.

Our greatest joy, however, comes from us being able to present you with projects and ideas that come from right here in South Africa. There is nothing quite like appreciating local design, as it instils a sense of pride and belief in the potential of our local design market.

Today, therefore, we would just like to take a few minutes and simply appreciate the best of South African architecture. This article is literally just 13 pictures of amazing South African homes that inspire and excite us. We are sure the list will fill you with pride and wonder as well. Let's waste no further time and get right to it!