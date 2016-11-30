13 pictures of small backyard pools for your inspiration

Just because you have a small backyard doesn't meant that you can't have a gorgeous swimming pool in your home.

In fact, with South African summers heating up our homes at the moment, what could be more glorious than the thought of relaxing in an ice-cold swimming pool?

With the right expert professionals, a little bit of innovation and a lot of creativity, you can have a swimming pool in your small backyard in no time.

Just to prove it to you, today at homify, we've put together 13 pictures of small backyard pools for inspiration. You'll want to invest in one for your own home immediately!