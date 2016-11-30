13 pictures of small backyard pools for your inspiration

Just because you have a small backyard doesn't meant that you can't have a gorgeous swimming pool in your home.
In fact, with South African summers heating up our homes at the moment, what could be more glorious than the thought of relaxing in an ice-cold swimming pool?
With the right expert professionals, a little bit of innovation and a lot of creativity, you can have a swimming pool in your small backyard in no time.
Just to prove it to you, today at homify, we've put together 13 pictures of small backyard pools for inspiration. You'll want to invest in one for your own home immediately!
With a modern swimming pool design, you can end up with a very savvy swimming pool no matter how small the garden is.
With stone, wood and even some beautiful flowers, you'll be so distracted by the beauty and rustic charm that you won't even notice how small the backyard is.
You don't even have to dig to have a swimming pool in your small backyard. Install a little pool like this and it's all that you'll need!
Install a little plunge pool in your terrace for a quick and convenient place to have a dip. Wood is a great material for around the pool as it is durable and non-slip.
If your terrace overlooks some beautiful views, make sure your pool has access to them.
Sun loungers and cosy chairs are the perfect furniture for around the pool, creating a lazy space for warm afternoons.
Illuminate your swimming pool with soft lighting to create a very beautiful outdoor space that will distract from the size.
These designers have installed a swimming pool in the corner of the property, working with the space available to them.
Your swimming pool doesn't necessarily have to be outside. This design is an example of just how peaceful and tranquil a little interior pool can be.
The artwork and murals included on the walls of this beautiful outdoor swimming pool make for an innovative and cosy space that is simply extraordinary.
In this design, a wooden deck slides over the swimming pool when it isn't being used. This allows for more garden and terrace space. When the pool is in use, the wooden deck is rolled open!
For something that you can use in the winter and summer months, why not install a small hot tub on your terrace?
Just because your backyard is small, doesn't mean that you can't have some fun with your swimming pool design.
Do you see how the design professionals have used colourful lights and innovative shapes to create a stunning visual impact?
Also have a look at: What to know before building a swimming pool.