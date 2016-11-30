Your browser is out-of-date.

13 pictures of small backyard pools for your inspiration

Leigh Leigh
Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Patios
Just because you have a small backyard doesn't meant that you can't have a gorgeous swimming pool in your home.

In fact, with South African summers heating up our homes at the moment, what could be more glorious than the thought of relaxing in an ice-cold swimming pool?

With the right expert professionals, a little bit of innovation and a lot of creativity, you can have a swimming pool in your small backyard in no time.

Just to prove it to you, today at homify, we've put together 13 pictures of small backyard pools for inspiration. You'll want to invest in one for your own home immediately!

1. Modern and sleek

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern Garden
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

With a modern swimming pool design, you can end up with a very savvy swimming pool no matter how small the garden is.

2. Pair a pool with raw materials

SPA Matlali, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Pool
BR ARQUITECTOS

With stone, wood and even some beautiful flowers, you'll be so distracted by the beauty and rustic charm that you won't even notice how small the backyard is.

3. The easy installation

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

You don't even have to dig to have a swimming pool in your small backyard. Install a little pool like this and it's all that you'll need!

4. The plunge pool

Pool Área Barrenechea - Santiago, Moya-Arquitectos Moya-Arquitectos Pool
Moya-Arquitectos

Install a little plunge pool in your terrace for a quick and convenient place to have a dip. Wood is a great material for around the pool as it is durable and non-slip.

5. Capitalise on the views

Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Patios
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

If your terrace overlooks some beautiful views, make sure your pool has access to them.

6. Pair a terrace swimming pool with comfortable furniture

Piscinas Lúdicas en Gresite | Pools in Gresite, INBECA Wellness Equipment INBECA Wellness Equipment Pool
INBECA Wellness Equipment

Sun loungers and cosy chairs are the perfect furniture for around the pool, creating a lazy space for warm afternoons.

7. Add light on the subject

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Illuminate your swimming pool with soft lighting to create a very beautiful outdoor space that will distract from the size.

8. Work with the specs of your garden

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

These designers have installed a swimming pool in the corner of the property, working with the space available to them.

9. An interior sanctuary

Piscina coperta di Casa del Vescovo, Francesco Della Femina Francesco Della Femina Pool
Francesco Della Femina

Your swimming pool doesn't necessarily have to be outside. This design is an example of just how peaceful and tranquil a little interior pool can be.

10. Add some artwork

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Pool
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

The artwork and murals included on the walls of this beautiful outdoor swimming pool make for an innovative and cosy space that is simply extraordinary.

11. Cover it up

Residência Nádia & Pedro - Área externa, Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores Pool
Kátia Borges—arquitetura+interiores

In this design, a wooden deck slides over the swimming pool when it isn't being used. This allows for more garden and terrace space. When the pool is in use, the wooden deck is rolled open!

12. A little tub

Piscinas Lúdicas & Spas en Inox | Stainless Pools & Spas, INBECA Wellness Equipment INBECA Wellness Equipment Pool
INBECA Wellness Equipment

For something that you can use in the winter and summer months, why not install a small hot tub on your terrace?

13. Design innovation

homify Pool
homify

Just because your backyard is small, doesn't mean that you can't have some fun with your swimming pool design.

Do you see how the design professionals have used colourful lights and innovative shapes to create a stunning visual impact?

Also have a look at: What to know before building a swimming pool.

14 affordable and cool kitchen ideas to copy
Are you considering adding a small swimming pool to your backyard?

