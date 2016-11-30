A modern home that's surprisingly affordable (and can be yours in just 100 days!)

Today, we are going to visit Germany where design professionals Rensch-Haus GMBH have built a stunning and contemporary home that is multi-functional, practical and incredibly graceful.

Family homes can often take on very edgy and modern designs, but often they can end up looking quite chunky and heavy due to the amount of furniture that it needs to hold as well as how many of the family's items it houses.

This home that we are going to explore today is completely different, however. It features sleek, graceful, white tones as well as very lightweight furniture that gives the entire interior design an airy and spacious look and feel.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will hopefully learn some tips and tricks when it comes to our own home design.

Let's take a look!