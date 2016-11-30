A modern home that's surprisingly affordable (and can be yours in just 100 days!)

Today, we are going to visit Germany where design professionals Rensch-Haus GMBH have built a stunning and contemporary home that is multi-functional, practical and incredibly graceful.
Family homes can often take on very edgy and modern designs, but often they can end up looking quite chunky and heavy due to the amount of furniture that it needs to hold as well as how many of the family's items it houses.
This home that we are going to explore today is completely different, however. It features sleek, graceful, white tones as well as very lightweight furniture that gives the entire interior design an airy and spacious look and feel.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will hopefully learn some tips and tricks when it comes to our own home design.
Let's take a look!
From the outside, we can see that this is a family home of dreams.
It is a double-storey home that has a strong connection to the exterior space thanks to the large glass windows and doors. The home spills out onto a beautiful and cosy outdoor terrace, where the family can relax on durable yet comfortable outdoor chairs and enjoy the natural surrounds.
The designers have opted for a neutral colour palette where the beige facade features a combination of textures.
The look and feel of the exterior is topped off with a solar panel roof, which means that the home is eco-friendly too! Who knew green design could be so savvy?
From this side of the home, we can see that it is a little bit more private as it faces the street.
The grey brick pathway contrasts beautifully with the green grass and garden, while leading up to a covered entrance.
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to look warm and appealing. A cover is always a great idea as it means people won't get stuck in the beating sun or the heavy rain while waiting for you to answer the door!
Some pot plants also add a lovely natural touch to an entrance.
If we head inside the home, we come across a very sleek, modern and minimalist design. The rooms are also open plan, which makes for a social and interactive space that feels expansive and large.
The kitchen features clean, white cupboards and drawers as well as sleek grey granite counter tops. This makes for a very modern and impressive cooking area!
The kitchen is subtly separated from the rest of the home thanks to a large kitchen island—a must for any savvy home. It provides an extra surface space for cooking or preparing food as well as extra storage too.
While the designers have gone for a minimalist design, ensuring that only the most functional and necessary of items are on display throughout the kitchen area, there are little details that remind us that this is a family home full of grace, charm and personality.
For starters, there is a fresh vase of white roses on the counter top, which are subtle but also incredibly beautiful. This is the easiest way to breathe new life into an interior space!
There is also carefully selected artwork on the walls, which introduce some colour and imagery to the kitchen area. Remember that your home is yours after all so you want it to feature decor items and accessories that represent your personality.
The bedroom is is incredibly peaceful and graceful with predominately white tones that are enhanced by touches of mint green.
White is a very soothing and peaceful colour, creating a cocoon-like environment. This is perfect for a bedroom as it is a space where you truly want to come and relax and escape from the rest of the world. The mint green adds a bit of flavour and personality to the space.
Again we can see how little details like flowers and artwork can enhance the space.
The living room is one of our favourite rooms in the house, achieving a perfect balance between function, comfort and style.
The designers have gone for sleek white furniture that is softened and warmed up by the wooden floors and the plush grey rug. Natural light flows into this space through the large glass windows and doors, reflecting off the white walls and furniture to create a very bright and spacious-looking home.
The designers have used cushions, artwork and flowers to bring subtle touches of beauty and charm to the space, while the soft white curtains on the windows finish off the look and feel.
This is such and elegant and classic look, while ticking all of the boxes when it comes to home comfort!
If we make our way up the stairs in this home, we can see how splashes of purple have been included in the design to add a bit of colour, energy and vibrancy to the space.
What is most striking as well, is the role that natural light plays in the design. Large windows allow the sunshine to flow onto the landing and staircase area, illuminating the entire interior design.
There are also trendy lamps that drop down from the ceiling, which provide this space with a wonderful soft glow in the evening. Lighting plays a huge role in terms of ambiance and mood.
The wonderful thing about this design is that the artwork, curtains and rugs just need to be changed around if the residents want to introduce a different colour into the space. A neutral base of wooden floors and white walls is always a great idea!
