30 easy ways to improve your home with less than R100

Furnishing and decor doesn't necessarily have to be an expensive exercise. In fact, it is very possible to create a beautiful and appealing home on a shoestring.

Today, we are going to look at 30 easy ways to create a modern and savvy home with less than R100—can you believe it?

These are ideas and concepts that come from top professionals from around the world, with tips and tricks for every room in the house from the kitchen, to the bathroom, to the garden.

In fact, after reading this, you should be able to give your home a make-over on a very tight budget!

Let's take a look.