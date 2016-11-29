Your browser is out-of-date.

30 easy ways to improve your home with less than R100

Leigh Leigh
PASTORELLI Shade Carpet, Pastorelli Pastorelli Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Furnishing and decor doesn't necessarily have to be an expensive exercise. In fact, it is very possible to create a beautiful and appealing home on a shoestring.

Today, we are going to look at 30 easy ways to create a modern and savvy home with less than R100—can you believe it?

These are ideas and concepts that come from top professionals from around the world, with tips and tricks for every room in the house from the kitchen, to the bathroom, to the garden.

In fact, after reading this, you should be able to give your home a make-over on a very tight budget!

Let's take a look.

1. Clear the counter tops of anything that isn't functional for a neat, tidy and savvy kitchen space

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

2. Add a dominant colour to a room to breathe new life into it

Modern-Country Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti country kitchen
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Modern-Country Kitchen

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Add some colour

3. Invest in smart storage solutions to keep your home organised and looked after

Traditional larder Cupboard Hallwood Furniture Kitchen
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

Traditional larder Cupboard

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

4. Give your appliances a facelift, investing in a new toaster or kettle. It will completely update your home

Paço da Alameda, EPphotography EPphotography KitchenLighting
EPphotography
EPphotography

EPphotography
EPphotography
EPphotography

5. Modernise your bathroom with a new tub. It is an initial investment but it will last for many years

Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Modern bathroom
Kabaz
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

6. Shop around in some vintage stores for some second hand rugs, which will bring a cosy touch to your home

PASTORELLI Shade Carpet, Pastorelli Pastorelli Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Pastorelli
Pastorelli

Pastorelli
Pastorelli
Pastorelli

7. Paint the walls a new and refreshing colour

Colour Clouds homify Walls & flooringWallpaper
homify
homify

Colour Clouds

homify
homify
homify

8. Or add wallpaper for a refreshing look and feel

Bellewood homify Walls
homify
homify

Bellewood

homify
homify
homify

9. Change the space of your home around by dividing up areas with colourful blinds

Design Schiebegardinen | Schiebevorhänge | textile Raumtrenner, Bilderwelten Bilderwelten Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
Bilderwelten
Bilderwelten

Bilderwelten
Bilderwelten
Bilderwelten

10. Or use furniture to create separate spaces in the house

Sala azul, Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Modern living room Wood White
Andreia Louraço—Designer de Interiores
Andreia Louraço—Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com)

Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com)
Andreia Louraço—Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com)
Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com)

11. Add astroturf to your small outdoor space for a refreshing green look and feel

Rear Garden homify Patios
homify
homify

Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

12. Organise your plants, trees and flowers to create a tidy and aesthetically appealing garden

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

13. Create a vertical garden—a fun DIY project for the whole family

Végétaux naturels - Façade végétalisée / Mur végétal extérieur, Vertical Flore Vertical Flore Country style house
Vertical Flore
Vertical Flore

Vertical Flore
Vertical Flore
Vertical Flore

14. Or add some beautiful plants to the wall of the kitchen to connect the interiors to the exterior space

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

Lakes By Yoo 2

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

15. Invest in some new and dynamic linen to spruce up the bedroom

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

16. Do you see how a colourful cushion can change the whole style of a room?

Industrial style reading nook Katie Malik Interiors Industrial style bedroom Industrial seating
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial style reading nook

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

17. Put up shelves or invest in a bookshelf for a spot to put artwork and books on display

Industrial bookcase Katie Malik Interiors industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs Industrial bookcase
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial bookcase

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

18. Hang up artwork and photographs on the wall to bring character and charm to the home

homify Living room
homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Expose a brick wall for a rustic and industrial chic look and feel

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style dining room
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

20. Add lamps to the home to bring in ambiance and mood

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

21. Add a refreshing retro touch to the home in the form of a funky LED light

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Study/office
IK-architects
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

22. Use old palettes to create your own DIY furniture

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion Bedroom
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

23. There are so many things that you can do with recycled palettes from tables…

Esszimmertisch aus Industriepalette !, La maison La maison Dining roomTables
La maison
La maison

La maison
La maison
La maison

24. To shelves…

Regale, Palettano Palettano Living roomShelves
Palettano
Palettano

Palettano
Palettano
Palettano

25. To chairs!

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

26. Use wall stickers to change up the look and feel of your home. They are cheap and you can peel them off when you're done!

Picture frames wall sticker pack Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

Picture frames wall sticker pack

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

27. Paint one of the chairs in your living room a bright and bold colour to refresh the space

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição, Marcella Loeb Marcella Loeb Modern living room
Marcella Loeb
Marcella Loeb

Marcella Loeb
Marcella Loeb
Marcella Loeb

28. Use the vertical space available to you have some fun with shelves!

Serie Mecapal, Natural Urbano Natural Urbano HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano

Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano

29. Let in some fresh air and natural light and you'll instantly transform your interiors

London Townhouse The Silkroad Interior Design Modern living room
The Silkroad Interior Design
The Silkroad Interior Design

London Townhouse

The Silkroad Interior Design
The Silkroad Interior Design
The Silkroad Interior Design

30. Utilise the textiles in your home to introduce themes and colours to the space

Monsoon 2014, Chivasso BV Chivasso BV Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
Chivasso BV
Chivasso BV

Monsoon 2014

Chivasso BV
Chivasso BV
Chivasso BV

