​10 South African homes with pools to dive into

Summer’s here, and as we’re in South Africa that typically means some sweltering times are ahead. But let’s look on the bright side, as there are numerous ways to keep us cool – including diving into a lush and fabulous swimming pool.

But today we don’t want to focus on just any pool, but rather house-and-pool combinations that can be found locally. Yes, we feel that in order to get ourselves ready for summer (and the holidays), it’s time to dream a little bit about stylish living spaces and cool-blue swimming pools that are found right here in South Africa.

So, let’s take a look at 10 breathtaking South African homes with swimming pools to get you in the holiday mood…