​10 South African homes with pools to dive into

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Avenue Fresnaye Villa, Jenny Mills Architects
Summer’s here, and as we’re in South Africa that typically means some sweltering times are ahead. But let’s look on the bright side, as there are numerous ways to keep us cool – including diving into a lush and fabulous swimming pool.

But today we don’t want to focus on just any pool, but rather house-and-pool combinations that can be found locally. Yes, we feel that in order to get ourselves ready for summer (and the holidays), it’s time to dream a little bit about stylish living spaces and cool-blue swimming pools that are found right here in South Africa.

So, let’s take a look at 10 breathtaking South African homes with swimming pools to get you in the holiday mood…

House 1

Traditional contemporary, Urban concept architects
Urban concept architects

Traditional contemporary

Urban concept architects
Urban concept architects
Urban concept architects

Good ol’ Pretoria treats us to this traditional contemporary creation which knows just how to flaunt the right surfaces: stone, glass, sink, and H2O! 

House 2

External Render
Jenny Mills Architects

External Render

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

It can’t be denied that the mountain in the background (and the sea views at the back of the house) also play major parts in this Cape Town house’s stunning look. See how beautifully the back yard opens up to the lawn and pool via a generous dose of windows and glass doors.

House 3

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This ultra contemporary structure in Bedfordview, Gauteng, with its raw and rustic materials hits the style spot just right. And we are sure that this rear side of the house sees its fair share of many social gatherings and peaceful relaxations.

There is just nothing quite like a wooden deck surrounding a pool, is there?

House 4

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Cape Town does it again with this stunner that provides both a spacious lounging area and a sea view. This modern house enjoys a fantastic combination of soothing materials, as well as clean and open spaces, which ensured itself a spot on our list!

House 5

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This state-of-the-art structure in Gauteng has a very unique “glitz and glamour” look that is just so pleasing to the eye. And just check out the fancy exterior dining spot past the pool!

House 6

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch)
Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch)

Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects &amp; Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates

A house with a pool in the middle of the Cape winelands? This must be heaven! Just look at all the fabulous features: a swimming pool, stylish loungers, a shaded terrace with various seating options, as well as an outdoor dining spot for those magnificent al fresco summer evenings.

House 7

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Resembling more a Mediterranean hotel than a house, this Cape Town beauty sure knows how to turn heads. 

Aren’t those original Spanish-plastered walls and wrought-iron balustrades just to die for?

House 8

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Even though this Johannesburg house is a looker by day, it shows its most fabulous side by night. That’s when the lights come on and a warm glow seeps from the inside to the outdoors, casting spots of illumination on that elongated pool.

House 9

Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

Hearing the crashing ocean waves while splashing about in your own pool? That, together with multiple open terraces and balconies, is this Eastern Cape house’s most fantastic feature (in our books, at least).

House 10

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

It takes a second look to spot the swimming pool here – at the top right, wedged right into the main structure of the house. Yes, a delicious floating pool with glass walls is what this Cape Town house offers its residents – along with a generous wealth of style and relaxation, of course. 

We are quite sure that you’d like to see more of this stunner; go right ahead and discover The Cape Town beauty with a secret.

The simple but beautiful modular home (with plans!)
Which of these 10 houses (and pools) is your ultimate favourite?

